Minister Of Commerce And Industry Meets Several Ministers, Ceos Of Leading Global Companies At Davos

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, held a series of high-level bilateral meetings with several ministers, senior officials, and chief executive officers of leading global companies, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (Davos 2026), held in Switzerland.

During the forum, he met with Saudi Arabia's Dr Majid bin Abdullah al-Kassabi, Minister of Commerce, and Bandar bin Ibrahim al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources; Khalifa bin Abdullah al-Ajeel, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait; and Melanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Economic Development in the Quebec regions of Canada.

The meetings discussed ways to enhance co-operation in the fields of trade, investment, and industry, exchanged views on key topics on the forum's agenda, and addressed a number of issues of mutual blade-->





His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, with Bandar bin Ibrahim al-Khorayef, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources.

As part of efforts to strengthen partnerships with the global private sector, HE Sheikh Faisal also met with senior executives from leading international companies participating in the forum, including the chief executive officer and chairman of the Spanish global energy company Iberdrola; the head of the Middle East and North Africa region at Schneider Electric, the chief executive officer of Fincantieri, the Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, the chief executive officer of Enivida, and the chief executive officer of Authentic Brands Group.

The meetings also included discussions with executives from global companies operating in the fields of technology, energy, finance, digital services, and strategic consulting, including Palantir Technologies, McKinsey, Honeywell Energy, Uber, JPMorgan, and Oliver Wyman Group.

These meetings come within the framework of Qatar's efforts to build high-quality economic partnerships and attract value-added investments that support sustainable economic growth and increase the contribution of non-oil sectors to the gross domestic product, in line with the priorities and objectives of the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

The discussions addressed ways to enhance trade co-operation, capitalise on available investment opportunities in promising sectors, and attract foreign direct investment to Qatar, while highlighting the incentives and legislative frameworks offered by the country to support the private sector and encourage investors and business leaders to invest in the Qatari market.

The minister also participated in a high-level session titled“Strategic Partnerships and Investments in the Minerals Sector,” which discussed ways to strengthen international co-operation in this vital sector and its role in supporting global supply chains and sustainable industrial development.

Davos 2026 Switzerland Honeywell Energy