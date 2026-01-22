PM Signs Up For Qatar On Board Of Peace

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani signed Thursday a document regarding Qatar's joining of the Board of Peace, during the signing ceremony of the charter establishing the council in Davos, Swizeralnd, in the presence of US President Donald Trump, along with a number of leaders and representatives of member states.

The PM and the foreign ministers of seven Arab and Islamic countries welcomed the invitation extended by Trump to the leaders of their countries to join the Board of Peace, and affirmed their countries' commitment to supporting the implementation of the council's mission as a transitional body, as outlined in the comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza and as adopted by UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

Board of Peace Davos US President Donald Trump