PM Signs Up For Qatar On Board Of Peace
The PM and the foreign ministers of seven Arab and Islamic countries welcomed the invitation extended by Trump to the leaders of their countries to join the Board of Peace, and affirmed their countries' commitment to supporting the implementation of the council's mission as a transitional body, as outlined in the comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza and as adopted by UN Security Council Resolution 2803.Board of Peace Davos US President Donald Trump
