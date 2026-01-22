The United States Applauds Iraqi Leadership On Countering ISIS

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States welcomes the Government of Iraq's initiative to detain ISIS terrorists in secure facilities in Iraq, following recent instability in northeast Syria. The United States appreciates the Iraqi government's leadership and supports this bold initiative to ensure that ISIS terrorists cannot roam freely throughout the region.

As a member of the Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Iraq is on the front line in confronting the threat that ISIS still poses to all countries. Non-Iraqi terrorists will be in Iraq temporarily; the United States urges countries to take responsibility and repatriate their citizens in these facilities to face justice. This is a critical part of a long-term framework to prevent an ISIS resurgence, in line with proper burden sharing among Coalition members.