Trump's Year One Consequential, India-US Ties At Lowest Point: Indian American Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 23 (IANS) Describing President Donald Trump's first year in office as one of the most consequential in American history, an eminent Indian American Republican leader has said India-US relations have fallen to their lowest level in nearly two decades.

Jasdip Singh Jassee, founder of Sikhs of America and Sikhs for Trump, said on Thursday that the Trump administration has delivered on core campaign promises at a pace rarely seen in modern American politics.

“President Trump's first year has been an amazing year,” Jassee said in an interview.“I think he has done more than any other president in history. What other presidents would have done in 10 years, he has done in one year.”

Jassee pointed to immigration enforcement as a key achievement, saying Trump fulfilled his pledge to secure the US border.

“He promised that he would stop illegal immigration and close the borders, and he has done that today,” he said.“We have zero border crossings in America. At one point during the Biden administration, we used to have 10,000 crossings per day.”

He also credited the administration with a tougher stance on crime, citing the deployment of National Guard forces to major US cities.

“He promised a crackdown on crime, and he has done that,” Jassee said, adding that cities such as Baltimore are seeing record-low crime numbers.

On the economy, Jassee highlighted trade, employment, and inflation trends. He said US trade deficits have declined by 35 per cent, calling it the sharpest drop on record.

He also said the administration has created 6,80,000 new private-sector jobs in one year and helped ease inflationary pressures.

“We have seen the lowest grocery prices compared to the last three years,” he said, adding that gas prices dropped sharply nationwide around Thanksgiving.

Jassee also cited tariff revenues, saying Americans earning under $75,000 annually, or $150,000 for married couples, are expected to receive a $2,000 check.

He said Trump has also acted on promises to revisit birthright citizenship and deport criminal illegal immigrants or those who lied on immigration applications.

Turning to the Indian American community, Jassee said naturalised citizens, permanent residents, and their US-born children are benefiting like other Americans.

“They are Indian Americans, their children are born here, and their future lies in America,” he said.“With America getting stronger and businesses flourishing, Indian Americans will also flourish.”

However, Jassee expressed concern about the state of India-US relations.

“We all expected that India and America would strengthen their relationship this year,” he said.“But unfortunately, this relationship is in a very serious situation. I have not seen it this low in almost 20 years.”

He said he hopes ties between New Delhi and Washington recover to previous levels, noting the importance of the bilateral relationship for both democracies.