Karan Patel Explains Why 'The 50' Felt Right Despite Rejecting 'Bigg Boss'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Popular television actor Karan Patel, who had earlier ruled out participating in reality shows like Bigg Boss, has opened up about what made him say yes to The 50, a format that also revolves around strategy, alliances, and mind games.

Speaking about the contrast between the two shows, Karan, who is known for his work in shows such as 'Kasturi', 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', said the difference lies in intent.

“The difference lies in intent. Bigg Boss thrives on constant confrontation and emotional chaos, which I personally don't resonate with at all. The 50 is competitive, yes, but it's more game-driven than conflict-driven,” Karan told IANS.

He said it's about“strategy, intelligence, and decision-making rather than personal attacks.”

Karan added,“That balance excited me. I felt this format would challenge my mind without pushing me into unnecessary negativity.”

Asked about the side of Karan audiences will get to see on The 50, the actor promised authenticity. Known for his intense and passionate image, Karan said the show will also reveal a calmer, more reflective side of him.

“A very real one. I think people know me as intense, passionate, sometimes aggressive-but there's also a calm, reflective side to me. On The 50, you'll see me thinking, adapting, listening.”

He said that the audience will get to see his vulnerable side, too.

“They say reality shows strip away filters, and I'm okay with that because I have never had one, so it keeps the pressure off me. What you'll see is honesty, for better or worse.”

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India's upcoming large-scale reality show. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.