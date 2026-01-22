Protect Your Family Wealth For Generations With Maximum Inheritance's Expert Planning

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Ade Oduyemi of Maximum Inheritance"Maximum Inheritance, established in 1999 and led by inheritance tax specialist Ade Oduyemi, supports UK families with expert estate planning, inheritance tax strategies, and probate services to preserve wealth across generations.

Maximum Inheritance, an established UK estate planning firm operating since 14 August 1999, continues to support families across the United Kingdom with specialist estate planning, inheritance tax planning, and probate assistance services designed to protect wealth across generations.

With more than two decades of experience, Maximum Inheritance has long recognised the growing impact inheritance tax can have on family wealth. As property values and asset holdings have increased, many families now face the prospect of losing a substantial portion of their estate to taxation. Maximum Inheritance works with clients to address this challenge through careful, compliant planning that ensures assets are preserved for those they are intended to benefit.

Led by estate planning and inheritance tax specialist Ade Oduyemi, the firm focuses on three core service areas: estate planning, inheritance tax planning, and probate assistance. Together, these services provide families with a structured and reliable framework for managing assets both during life and after death, reducing uncertainty and unnecessary financial loss.

“Estate planning is about far more than preparing documents,” said Ade Oduyemi.“It is about understanding how your assets are structured, how inheritance tax applies, and what steps can be taken - legally and ethically - to ensure your wealth supports future generations rather than being eroded by avoidable tax liabilities.”

Drawing on extensive knowledge of UK inheritance tax legislation, allowances, exemptions, and reliefs, Maximum Inheritance helps clients arrange their affairs strategically. This may include guidance on lifetime gifting, trusts, and asset structuring, all tailored to individual family circumstances and long-term goals.

The firm's estate planning services are bespoke, recognising that every family's priorities are different. Some clients wish to secure financial independence for their children, others to support grandchildren's education, and many to protect family businesses or property assets. Maximum Inheritance works closely with each client to create a plan that aligns with both their financial objectives and personal values.

In addition to forward-looking planning, Maximum Inheritance provides probate assistance to families following a bereavement. Probate can be complex and emotionally demanding, particularly for executors unfamiliar with legal and tax processes. The firm offers clear, practical guidance to ensure estates are administered efficiently, accurately, and in accordance with UK regulations.

“For many families, probate is the point at which planning truly shows its value,” Oduyemi added.“Our role is to provide clarity, reassurance, and professional support at a time when people need it most.”

At its core, Maximum Inheritance believes estate planning is an act of responsibility and care. Effective planning not only reduces inheritance tax exposure but also creates certainty, enabling families to focus on opportunity, continuity, and long-term security.

Based in Greater London, Maximum Inheritance continues to serve clients nationwide, building on over 25 years of experience to provide trusted advice and lasting solutions for families seeking to protect their legacy.

For more information or to arrange a consultation, visit .

About Maximum Inheritance

Maximum Inheritance, established in 1999, is a UK-based estate planning firm specialising in estate planning, inheritance tax planning, and probate assistance. Led by inheritance tax specialist Ade Oduyemi, the firm helps families protect assets, minimise tax exposure, and preserve wealth for future generations.