Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale Of Four Indianapolis Metro Retail Strip Centers Totaling 83,000 SF For $30.5 Million

"These four separate transactions highlight strong investor demand for daily needs retail in the Midwest. (Photo: Brookschool Plaza in Fishers, Indiana)"

FISHERS & MCCORDSVILLE, Indiana - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, arranged the sale of four separate Indianapolis metro neighborhood retail strip centers totaling nearly 83,000 square feet in the last 45 days of 2025, with a combined sale price of more than $30.5 million.

Three of the centers - Brookschool Plaza, Sunblest Shoppes and Geist Corner - were owned by the same Indianapolis-based private investor. The fourth property, Geist Landing, was owned by Thompson Thrift.

The transactions highlight continued investor demand for daily‐needs retail in central Indiana, where Hanley Investment Group has closed 15 individual transactions valued at over $65 million in the past 12 months. Over the past four years, Hanley Investment Group has sold nearly $1 billion in retail properties across the Midwest.

Details of the four transactions are as follows:

Brookschool Plaza - Fishers, Indiana (22,400 SF)

Hanley Investment Group's Senior Vice President Dylan Mallory, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the seller, a private partnership based in Indianapolis, in the sale of Brookschool Plaza in Fishers, Indiana. The buyer, Bond Street REIT of Charleston, South Carolina, was represented by Bryan Belk of Franklin Street of Atlanta, Georgia.

"We generated six competitive offers within the first week of marketing and selected a South Carolina-based REIT specializing in multi‐tenant retail assets," said Mallory. "We leveraged our relationship with the seller to bundle a second asset to create an additional acquisition and coordinated a 45-day, all-cash closing."

The 22,400-square-foot daily-needs neighborhood retail strip center, located at 12660 E. 116th Street in Fishers, was built in 2003 on 2.55 acres. It is 100% occupied with tenants including Dunkin', Sherwin-Williams, Ascension Medical Group, Travel Eye Care, Boutique Hair and Nails, and Speck's Pet Supply.

Sunblest Shoppes - Fishers, Indiana (9,600 SF)

Hanley Investment Group's Mallory, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the seller, a private investor based in Indianapolis, in the sale of Sunblest Shoppes in Fishers, Indiana, in an off-market transaction. Bond Street REIT was again the buyer, represented by Bryan Belk of Franklin Street.

"Sunblest was a unique opportunity to pair with Brookschool Plaza in a bundled sale in an off-market transaction," said Mallory. "We negotiated a 60-day closing for a fully occupied neighborhood strip center with strong national tenant mix and long-term operating history, shadow-anchored by a brand-new Kroger Marketplace."

The 100% occupied, 9,600-square-foot neighborhood retail strip center, built in 1989 on 1.23 acres, is located at 11801 Allisonville Road in Fishers. Tenants include Papa Murphy's, Domino's Pizza, Subway, H&R Block, Sunflower Spa, Amore' Nails, Mariam Coffee, and The Mailing Station.

Geist Corner - McCordsville, Indiana (19,248 SF)

Hanley Investment Group's Mallory, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the seller, a private investor based in Indianapolis in an off-market transaction, in the sale of Geist Corner in McCordsville, Indiana. The buyer, a private investor based in southern Indiana, represented themselves.

"Geist Corner attracted a private investor with a strong portfolio in the area who recognized the value of the property located within a highly affluent community," said Mallory. "The property's visibility along Olio Road and its diverse mix of food, fitness and service tenants created a compelling long-term investment story."

Geist Corner is a 19,248-square-foot neighborhood retail strip center located at 9641 Olio Road in McCordsville. Built in 2006 on 2.33 acres, tenants include Goodfella's Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta, Fit Body Boot Camp, Happy Cuisine, Subway, Huntington Learning Center, Papa John's, Bella Nail & Spa, and Big Red Liquors.

Geist Landing - Fishers, Indiana (31,619 SF)

Hanley Investment Group's Mallory, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the seller, Thompson Thrift, in the sale of Geist Landing in Fishers, Indiana. The buyer, a private 1031 investor based in Lexington, Kentucky, was represented by Hanley Investment Group's Executive Vice President and Partner Jeff Lefko.

"Geist Landing represented a rare opportunity to acquire a larger, 31,000-square-foot strip center in Fishers with long-term occupancy and strong demographics," said Mallory. "The buyer was drawn to the center's national and regional tenant roster and its location across from one of the top Kroger stores in the country."

Geist Landing, located at 11675-11703 Olio Road in Fishers, was built in 2008 on 4.89 acres. The 31,619-square-foot neighborhood retail strip center is 100% occupied with tenants including Kiddie Academy, Orangetheory Fitness, StretchLab, Play‐It‐Again Sports, Jet's Pizza, Apricot Lane Boutique, V's Barbershop, Da Vinci Nails, Tasteful Times, and Big Apple Bagels.

"These four transactions reflect the strength of daily-needs retail in the Indianapolis metro area," Mallory said. "We continue to see an expanding buyer pool for this asset type, driven by strong demographics, consistent tenant performance and the long-term stability that neighborhood centers provide. Investors remain highly motivated to place capital in markets like Indianapolis, where fundamentals support durable income and steady appreciation."

About Hanley Investment Group

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services company with a $12.6 billion transaction track record that specializes in the sale of retail properties nationwide. The company's expertise, proven track record, and dedication to putting clients' needs first set it apart in the industry. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through property‐specific marketing strategies, cutting‐edge technology, and local market knowledge. Hanley Investment Group's relationships with investors, developers, institutions, franchisees, brokers, and 1031 exchange buyers translate into maximum exposure and pricing for each property. With unmatched service and more than 20 years of experience, Hanley Investment Group has redefined the experience of selling retail investment properties. For more information, visit .