MAHA Uncensored: New Documentary Challenges The Foundations Of Modern American Healthcare

Thought leaders examine the roots of chronic disease and explore censored alternatives in a bold new film

Salt Lake City, UT - As public debate around health, nutrition, and chronic disease intensifies nationwide, a new documentary film, MAHA Uncensored, takes a provocative and uncompromising look at the forces shaping modern American medicine. Produced in partnership with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative and directed by Jeff Hays (The Real Anthony Fauci), the film traces the historical, regulatory, and economic influences that critics argue have contributed to widespread chronic illness in the United States.

MAHA Uncensored examines whether what is commonly described as a“failing healthcare system” may instead be a highly profitable medical industry structured around long-term treatment rather than prevention or cure. Through investigative reporting and expert testimony, the film explores perspectives that have largely remained outside mainstream medical discourse.

The documentary features a wide range of prominent physicians, researchers, entrepreneurs, and health advocates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Mark Hyman, Calley Means, Dr. Peter McCullough, Brigham Buhler, Dave Asprey, and JJ Virgin, among others. Together, they present alternative viewpoints on chronic disease, regulatory capture, pharmaceutical influence, and emerging approaches to health and longevity.

“Americans have not become metabolically unhealthy by accident,” said director Jeff Hays.“The film argues that many of today's health crises are the predictable result of decades of policy decisions and incentives that reward dependency rather than true healing.”

Structured across 16 chapters, MAHA Uncensored explores topics including regulatory failures, pediatric overmedication, controversies in Alzheimer's research, chronic disease classifications, the rise of antidepressant use, and non-mainstream therapies that proponents say have delivered unexpected results. The film also examines regenerative medicine, metabolic health, and lifestyle-based protocols for long-term wellness.

MAHA Uncensored will premiere free for a limited time beginning February 17, 2026, and will be available to stream at MAHAmovie.

About MAHA Uncensored

MAHA Uncensored is a feature-length documentary investigating the modern American health crisis through historical analysis, expert interviews, and first-person accounts. The film seeks to encourage open dialogue, critical thinking, and informed discussion about the future of healthcare in the United States.

