North America Bicycle Market To Reach USD 16.76 Billion By 2031, Driven By E-Bike Adoption And Urban Mobility Trends Mordor Intelligence

"North America Bicycle Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the north America bicycle market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The north america bicycle market continues to gain steady attention as cycling becomes a preferred mode of transport and recreation across the region. According to insights from Mordor Intelligence, the market is supported by rising interest in outdoor fitness, growing awareness of sustainable travel, and expanding cycling infrastructure in urban and suburban areas. Consumers are increasingly viewing bicycles not only as leisure products but also as practical solutions for daily commuting and lifestyle needs.

North American bicycle market size in 2026 is estimated at USD 11.7 billion, growing from 2025 value of USD 10.89 billion with 2031 projections showing USD 16.76 billion, growing at 7.44% CAGR over 2026-2031. This outlook reflects stable demand from both recreational riders and commuters, along with a gradual shift toward electric bicycles. The United States and Canada remain central to regional demand, supported by organized retail networks and rising participation in cycling activities.

Key Market Trends

Rising Adoption of Electric Bicycles: The North America bicycle market trends show strong growth in e-bike adoption, driven by urban commuters seeking efficient transport and older users preferring assisted mobility, supported by favorable city policies.

Growing Focus on Health and Wellness: Increased awareness of fitness and active lifestyles is boosting bicycle purchases, with cycling viewed as a low-impact exercise suitable for daily workouts and recreational riding.

Improved Urban Infrastructure and Planning: Investments in bike lanes, shared mobility programs, and cycling safety initiatives are encouraging regular bicycle use and strengthening the North America bicycle market share.

Emphasis on Sustainability and Clean Mobility: Rising environmental awareness is positioning bicycles as eco-friendly transportation options that help reduce emissions, congestion, and dependence on fuel-based vehicles.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Road / City

Mountain / All-Terrain

Hybrid

E-Bicycle

Other Types

By Design

Regular

Folding

By End User

Men

Women

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Online Retail Stores

Offline Retail Stores

By Geography

United States

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Key Players

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Specialized Bicycle Components

Giant Manufacturing Co.

Accell Group

Pon Bike

Conclusion

The outlook for the north america bicycle market remains positive as cycling continues to integrate into daily life across the region. Demand is supported by health awareness, urban mobility needs, and growing interest in electric bicycles. These factors collectively reinforce long-term north america bicycle market growth without relying on short-term demand spikes.

