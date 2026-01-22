Psoriatic Arthritis Market Outlook 2034: 7MM Epidemiology, 30+ Key Companies, And Next-Gen IL-17 & TYK2 Therapies Uncovered By Delveinsight

Some facts of the Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report are:

Psoriatic Arthritis Overview

Psoriatic Arthritis is a chronic inflammatory condition that affects individuals with psoriasis, leading to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. Psoriatic Arthritis symptoms typically include fatigue, swollen fingers or toes, and reduced range of motion, which can significantly impact daily activities. Psoriatic Arthritis diagnosis involves a combination of physical examination, medical history, imaging tests, and sometimes blood tests to rule out other types of arthritis.

Psoriatic Arthritis causes are not fully understood, but genetic, immunological, and environmental factors play a crucial role. Psoriatic Arthritis treatment options include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), and biologics to manage inflammation and prevent joint damage. Psoriatic Arthritis management requires a multidisciplinary approach including rheumatologists, dermatologists, and physical therapists for comprehensive care.

Psoriatic Arthritis prognosis varies among individuals, but early intervention greatly improves quality of life. Psoriatic Arthritis flare-ups can be triggered by stress, infections, or injury, so lifestyle modifications are important. Psoriatic Arthritis diet recommendations often focus on anti-inflammatory foods to help ease symptoms.

Understanding Psoriatic Arthritis risk factors, such as family history and existing psoriasis, can aid in earlier detection and intervention. Stay informed and consult healthcare professionals for personalized Psoriatic Arthritis care strategies.

Psoriatic Arthritis Market Outlook

The Psoriatic Arthritis market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Psoriatic Arthritis market trends by analyzing the impact of current Psoriatic Arthritis therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Psoriatic Arthritis market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Psoriatic Arthritis market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic inflammatory condition that affects approximately 112 per 100,000 adults worldwide. It is more prevalent in Europe and North America than in Asia and South America. In patients with psoriasis, the prevalence of psoriatic arthritis can range from 6% to 34% in Western populations. Despite its impact, many individuals with psoriatic arthritis remain undiagnosed or receive inadequate treatment, highlighting the need for increased awareness and access to specialized care.

As per DelveInsight analysis, among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest number of prevalent cases of psoriatic arthritis in 2023, and these cases are expected to increase by the end of 2034 due to several key factors such as an increase in awareness and diagnosis, as well as the rapid prevalence of PsA.

Psoriatic arthritis, occurring in approximately 20% of individuals with psoriasis, is a chronic inflammatory arthritis intricately linked to psoriatic arthritis. This aggressive condition is characterized by potential significant morbidity and compromised quality of life.

Treatment approaches for psoriatic arthritis encompass a variety of strategies aimed at managing symptoms, slowing disease progression, and improving the overall quality of life. These approaches typically involve a combination of pharmacological therapies, lifestyle modifications, and, in severe cases, surgical interventions. Psoriatic arthritis treatment is highly individualized based on disease severity, response to therapy, and patient preferences, with multidisciplinary care from rheumatologists, dermatologists, and physical therapists playing a key role.

Pharmacological treatment for psoriatic arthritis primarily targets inflammation and pain relief. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen and naproxen, are often the first line of defense, helping to reduce pain and inflammation. Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) like methotrexate, sulfasalazine, and leflunomide are commonly prescribed to prevent joint damage and suppress the inflammatory process. For individuals with mild-to-moderate psoriatic arthritis, oral small molecules (OSMs) like OTEZLA (apremilast) offer a convenient, non-injectable option by modulating inflammatory pathways.

Biologic agents have revolutionized the treatment landscape for psoriatic arthritis. These medications specifically inhibit key molecules in the inflammatory cascade. TNF inhibitors like HUMIRA (adalimumab), ENBREL (etanercept), and REMICADE (infliximab) are frontline biologics that target tumor necrosis factor, a crucial driver of inflammation. Patients who do not respond to TNF inhibitors may benefit from IL-17 inhibitors like COSENTYX (secukinumab) and TALTZ (ixekizumab) or IL-12/23 inhibitors such as STELARA (ustekinumab).

According to DelveInsight, the Psoriatic Arthritis market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology

DelveInsight's analysis shows that psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is more prevalent in females, with women accounting for about 15% more cases than men in 2023. Most patients present with moderate disease severity, representing nearly 60% of cases, followed by severe and mild forms. In the United States, PsA prevalence was highest among individuals aged 50–59 years and lowest in the 18–29 age group. Within Europe, Germany recorded the highest number of PsA cases among the EU4 and the UK, while Spain had the lowest. Additionally, about 30% of people with psoriasis develop PsA, affecting up to 2.4 million Americans. Long-term data indicate that PsA prevalence increases with psoriasis duration, reaching nearly 20% overall, with higher rates in adults than children.

Psoriatic Arthritis Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Psoriatic Arthritis drugs recently launched in the Psoriatic Arthritis market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Psoriatic Arthritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Psoriatic Arthritis Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Psoriatic Arthritis market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Development Activities

Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma

Bimekizumab, developed by UCB Biopharma, is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed to simultaneously neutralize IL-17A and IL-17F-two pivotal cytokines involved in inflammatory pathways. While IL-17A has long been recognized as a major driver of inflammation, IL-17F shares overlapping biological functions and can independently contribute to inflammatory activity. Bimekizumab's safety and therapeutic potential are being assessed through an extensive clinical development program spanning multiple indications, including several Phase III trials focused on psoriatic arthritis.

Tildrakizumab: Sun Pharmaceutical

Tildrakizumab, from Sun Pharmaceutical, is a humanized IgG1/k monoclonal antibody that specifically targets the p19 subunit of interleukin-23 (IL-23), blocking its interaction with the IL-23 receptor and thereby reducing the downstream release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines. Marketed as ILUMYA in the United States, it is approved for adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are eligible for systemic therapy or phototherapy. The therapy is currently under evaluation in Phase III clinical studies for active psoriatic arthritis, including both patients previously treated with anti-TNF agents and those who are anti-TNF naïve. Additionally, Sun Pharmaceutical has submitted marketing authorization applications in Japan for tildrakizumab in moderate-to-severe psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Psoriatic Arthritis treatment markets in the upcoming years are UCB Biopharma, Affibody AB, Janssen Biotech, Boehringer Ingelheim, Currax Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NSE: SUNPHARMA), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), Roche Holding AG (SWX: ROG), Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: AMPE), Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS), GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE: GSK), Bayer AG (ETR: BAYN), Sanofi (EPA: SAN), AstraZeneca plc (LSE: AZN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), and others.

