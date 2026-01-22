New Book Pulls Back The Curtain On Big Law Hiring With Humor, Honesty, And Real Strategy

Big Law Energy by Elsie Arisa Offers Law Students an Unfiltered Guide to Surviving-and Winning-On-Campus Interviews

For law students, On-Campus Interviews (OCI) can feel less like a career milestone and more like a high-stakes survival game. In her sharp, candid new book Big Law Energy, attorney and legal recruiting insider Elsie Arisa delivers the guide she wishes existed when she was in their shoes-equal parts practical roadmap, reality check, and confidence boost.

Written with wit, clarity, and hard-earned expertise, Big Law Energy takes readers behind the scenes of Big Law hiring and demystifies a process often clouded by stress, silence, and misinformation. Arisa draws on her unique perspective as a Top 20 law school graduate, licensed attorney, and current Director of Legal Recruitment & Professional Development at a top California law firm, where she has reviewed thousands of resumes and played a direct role in hiring decisions.

“This book is the cheat code,” Arisa says.“OCI rewards preparation, self-awareness, and strategy-not perfection. I wanted to give students the truth about what law firms actually care about and how to show up as themselves without sabotaging their chances.”

From resume real talk and nailing screeners, to surviving callback interviews, evaluating firm culture, and navigating rejection, Big Law Energy walks readers through every stage of OCI with actionable advice and refreshing honesty. Arisa also tackles topics many guides avoid, including recruiter red flags, GPA anxiety, what to do when interviews go sideways, and how to choose the right firm-not just the highest-ranked one.

Designed for students aiming for Big Law, those dreading OCI, and anyone curious about how legal hiring really works, Big Law Energy positions itself as an essential companion for law students ready to approach the process with confidence, clarity, and self-ownership.

Elsie Arisa brings a rare blend of credibility and creativity to the page. In addition to her legal career, she is a producer, storyteller, and member of the Television Academy, passionate about helping people tell their stories effectively-both in interviews and beyond.

Big Law Energy is now available and poised to become a must-read resource for law students navigating one of the most intimidating stages of their professional journey.

For more information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:

Fearless Publishing House