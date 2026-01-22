Tragically Magic Channels Resilience On New Track Aint Done Yet

MENAFN - GetNews) Tragically Magic, the professional name of hip hop artist and songwriter Chad Kinnear, has returned with the new single Aint Done Yet, marking his first release in nearly two years. The track opens what the artist describes as a three year farewell period leading up to his planned retirement after 2028.

Known for music shaped by resilience and raw emotional honesty, Tragically Magic has built a sound that blends original hip hop production with the spirit of 1990s style beats. His vocal delivery is rhythmic and hard hitting, often leaning toward a spoken word approach that moves confidently across steady backdrops. The heart of his songwriting focuses on perseverance, addressing physical injury, abandonment, and the search for light in difficult moments.

A preview of the new song reveals a rapid fire lyrical flow and an energetic performance that matches his reputation for intensity. The single begins with a direct statement about his absence from music, touching on healing and personal growth since his last project. As the track unfolds, he reflects on his writing process and his earlier life as a boxer before turning fully to music.

Tragically Magic has cited contemporary artists such as Dax and J. Cole as influences on his creative method, while his broader taste reaches into classic rock acts like AC DC and smooth R&B voices including Usher and Ne Yo. His 2023 album Painfully Blessed was widely described as deeply personal, a collection born from pain and designed to offer hope to listeners facing similar struggles.

The artist has often been recognized by fans as a guiding voice for people experiencing dark times. With Aint Done Yet, he signals a renewed commitment to that role while preparing for the final chapter of his career. The release suggests there will be many more songs to come over the next three years, inviting listeners to follow the next stage of his journey.

Listen on Spotify.





