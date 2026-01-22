FUNMELON Global Initiative:“HUG TOGETHER” Why The World Needs Hugs More Than Ever

MENAFN - GetNews) Having devoted 9 years to the sleep industry, FUNMELON has always aimed to“become a global brand for scientific sleep care”. After successfully securing the EU trademark in 2017, the company continues to pursue its mission with the core product, the Sleeping Hug Pillow, and the innovative concept of“One Person, Two Pillows: To protect a healthy sleep posture, two pillows are needed-one to support the head and neck, and one as a Sleeping Hug Pillow to cradle the arms and legs.” In addition to supporting users' healthy sleep postures, FUNMELON seeks to convey a warm and heartfelt call to action -“HUG TOGETHER”. By promoting healthy sleep positions and fostering connection through embracing, the brand strives to be an industry benchmark that combines functional value with emotional warmth.







The Origin of FUNMELON

The brand's inception stems from a father's tender observation. Founder Huang Jiantao noticed that his daughter found deep comfort in a small bear plush toy, refusing to part with it even as it became worn and tattered. This led him to realize that the core value of sleep companions lies in the emotional comfort provided by“hugs”. From this,“hugs” became one of the key inspirations behind product development.

Recognizing the widespread issue of poor sleep posture, Huang, driven by the desire to help more people maintain healthy sleep postures, collaborated with global sleep experts to conduct in-depth research into the scientific principles and practical value of the Sleeping Hug Pillow. After 16 months of rigorous research, market studies, and product refinement, the team ultimately arrived at a design centered around ergonomics, using natural cotton as the primary material to ensure the product's comfort and safety from the very beginning. On December 15, 2017, in the presence of over 126 media outlets, the FUNMELON Sleeping Hug Pillow made its official debut, marking the brand's entry into the field of scientific sleep care.

FUNMELON's“One Person, Two Pillows” Concept: Achieving Scientific Sleep Care

Beyond hugs, FUNMELON also prioritizes the practicality of the Sleeping Hug Pillow. Therefore, the development of the FUNMELON Sleeping Hug Pillow has always revolved around the concept of“One Person, Two Pillows, and Scientific Sleep Care”: the integrated design with scientifically partitioned zones provides support for the arms and legs, stabilizing the sleep posture and maintaining the natural curve of the spine. The three-layer elastic structure ensures durability and resistance to sagging, while Class A baby cotton offers a soft, skin-friendly touch. Behind these details lies a comprehensive“Adjust - Nourish - Protect” system: adjusting poor sleep posture, nourishing the arms, legs, waist, and back to reduce discomfort, and protecting the spine from misalignment. FUNMELON believes that“dual pillow collaboration” is the key to better supporting a healthy sleep posture.

FUNMELON: Recognized Design and Perceived Value

The recognition from global markets and international professional institutions has given FUNMELON the confidence to continue its journey forward. The brand has successively received market position certifications such as the 2024“The NO.1 Brand of Sleeping Hug Pillow in terms of volume sales in China”,“China Sleeping Hug Pillow Pioneer”, and“Care for a Healthy Sleeping Posture Expert”. In the design field, the FUNMELON Sleeping Hug Pillow has consecutively won multiple international awards, including the American Good Design Award, French Design Award, American MUSE Design Award, London Design Award, and 4 Future Awards. Additionally, in 2025, it was selected for the permanent exhibition at the Xiamen Red Dot Design Museum. These honors reflect a dual recognition from the international community of FUNMELON's design innovation and its brand's human-centered values. They also affirm that the brand's philosophy-using“hug” as a means of fostering emotional connections-is resonating globally.

HUG TOGETHER: A Brand Practice About“Hugs”

In an era marked by the lack of parent-child companionship, deepening workplace divisions, and a growing number of people living alone, pressure and anxiety have further intensified feelings of loneliness and hostility, and real physical contact and emotional resonance are more precious than ever. Thus, FUNMELON's“HUG TOGETHER” initiative is not simply about the act of hugging a product. It advocates for a lifestyle where we actively draw closer to our family, encourage our friends, and accept our emotions. Hugs make families closer, eliminate loneliness, and allow people to share in joy, rely on each other in confusion, and face life's ups and downs hand-in-hand toward self-improvement and happiness. This deeply humanistic value proposition transcends the realm of ordinary home brands, turning FUNMELON into an emotional vehicle for warmth and connection.

Towards a Sustainable Future

Founder Huang Jiantao emphasizes,“Our mission is not just to provide scientifically backed sleep care products, but to use the power of 'hugs' to bring harmony to families and foster a more harmonious society.” In line with the European market's focus on sustainability, FUNMELON rigorously adheres to ESG principles. The company has established a compliant data privacy protection system to ensure user information security. It also adopts a carbon-neutral operational model, reducing environmental impact across the entire production, packaging, and logistics chain, demonstrating a responsible brand image through concrete actions.

From functional innovation in scientific sleep care to the warm-hearted value transmission, FUNMELON has spent nine years proving that a great brand can not only address real consumer pain points but also carry the aspirations for a better life. Looking ahead, FUNMELON will continue to focus on scientific sleep care, offering higher-quality products and a more emotionally resonant brand philosophy to accompany users worldwide in embracing healthy sleep postures, intimate connections, and a better life.