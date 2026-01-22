MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) DiagnosTear Signs Letter of Intent to Advance Commercial Expansion of TeaRx(TM) in India

January 22, 2026 5:00 PM EST | Source: DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. (CSE: DTR) (FSE: X8F) (" DiagnosTear " or the " Company "), an innovator in point-of-care ocular diagnostics, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Renovate Biologicals Pvt. Ltd. (" Renovate "), a Hyderabad-based distribution company active in the ophthalmic market, to support the commercial evaluation and potential distribution of TeaRxTM in India.

The LOI is part of DiagnosTear's global commercialization efforts to expand the Company's footprint into one of the world's largest and fastest-growing ophthalmic markets. Under the agreement, Renovate will exclusively lead market-facing activities for TeaRxTM in India until April 30, 2026 (the " LOI Period "), engaging with ophthalmologists, clinics, and key opinion leaders to assess commercial demand and adoption potential.

TeaRxTM is a CE-IVD approved, rapid, point-of-care diagnostic test that provides objective assessment of dry eye disease through tear-fluid analysis. Designed for use directly at the point of care, TeaRxTM addresses a major unmet need in ophthalmology by enabling faster, data-driven clinical decisions without reliance on centralized laboratory testing.

"India is a strategically important market for DiagnosTear, with a large patient population and growing demand for efficient, point-of-care diagnostic solutions," said Dr. Shimon Gross, CEO of DiagnosTear. "This LOI reflects our continued effort toward building a strong international distribution network and accelerating the commercial rollout of TeaRxTM globally."

During the LOI Period, the parties will work together to define the optimal commercial framework for the Indian market, including pricing structure, distribution strategy, and long-term collaboration models, with the objective of progressing toward a definitive commercial agreement by June 1, 2026.

The announcement follows a series of recent milestones for DiagnosTear, including ongoing international clinical programs and expanding interest in its tear-based diagnostic platform, reinforcing the Company's position in point-of-care ocular diagnostics.

About DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. is a leader in the development of rapid, point-of-care diagnostics for ocular diseases. The Company develops multi-parametric tests that provide fast, clinically actionable insights based on tear-fluid analysis. DiagnosTear's mission is to transform ophthalmic care with accessible diagnostics that support precise, data-driven decision making.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Shimon Gross

Chief Executive Officer

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.

+972-52-3408550

...



Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of DiagnosTear with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding: the Company's global commercialization strategy; the potential for TeaRxTM to achieve commercial adoption in India; the expectation that the parties will negotiate a definitive agreement following the LOI Period; and the Company's position in the point-of-care diagnostics market.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although DiagnosTear believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information.

Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: demand for the Company's point-of-care diagnostics; the ability of the parties to reach a mutually beneficial definitive agreement following the LOI Period; reliance on a single distribution partner in a key market; foreign exchange fluctuations; the non-binding nature of the LOI and the absence of any obligation on either party to enter into a definitive agreement; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although DiagnosTear has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. DiagnosTear does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.