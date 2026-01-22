403
Tunisian Security Forces Gun Down Four Terrorists
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Four terrorists have been killed in a security operation in the Kasserine governorate, west Tunisia.
The security services tracked down the terrorists and killed them at a location near Majel Bel Abbes district, the Tunisian Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Thursday. (end)
