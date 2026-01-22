FENIX360 Secures USD 90 Million Equity Commitment From GEM Global Yield

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- FENIX360 Pte Ltd (“FENIX360”), a global artist & creator-centric social-media platform, today announced that it has entered into a definitive Share Subscription Facility agreement for up to USD 90 million with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (“GEM”), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group.

The facility provides FENIX360 with a flexible equity financing structure to support the company's continued global expansion, platform development and strategic alliances with leading regional players. FENIX360 has already onboarded more than 7,000 artist ambassadors for promotion in 2026 in their respective markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, upon Listing, FENIX360 may, at its sole discretion, issue registered and freely tradable common shares to GEM over the investment period, subject to customary conditions. The structure enables FENIX360 to control the timing and amount of capital drawn, aligning funding with corporate milestones and market conditions. As part of the transaction, FENIX360 has also issued warrants to GEM.

The transaction represents the largest creator-economy equity facility publicly announced in 2025, reflecting institutional confidence in FENIX360's“Future of Social media” business model and international growth strategy, as the Company prepares for public listing.

Allan Mark Klepfisz, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of FENIX360, commented:

“This agreement provides FENIX360 with substantial flexibility and long-term capital to execute our growth strategy. We view GEM as the ideal financial partner and are very pleased to partner with them as we continue to scale our platform globally.”

About FENIX360

FENIX360 is a global creator-focused social-media and entertainment

platform designed to provide artists with greater control over content,

dramatically higher percentages of revenue, a wide spectrum of

monetization opportunities, and greatly enhanced engagement with fans.

The platform integrates social networking, music and video distribution,

merchandising, NFTs, financial & marketing tools, and gamified

participation into a single powerful ecosystem.

FENIX360 was represented in the transaction by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

About GEM Global Yield

GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (“GEM”) is a USD 3.4 billion alternative investment

group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on

emerging markets across the world, having completed over 570 transactions

in 70 countries. GEM's investment vehicles provide the group and its investors

with a diversified portfolio of asset classes spanning the global private

investing spectrum. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of

operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile, providing GEM

and its partners with exposure to small-and mid-cap management buyouts,

private investments in public equities (PIPEs), and select venture investments.