TTM Technologies, Inc. To Conduct Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call On February 4, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 performance, hosted by President & CEO, Edwin Roks, and Executive Vice President & CFO, Dan Boehle.

Access to the conference call will be available by clicking on the registration link TTM Technologies, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company's website for those who would like to view the live webcast, and this can be accessed by clicking on the link TTM Technologies Fourth Quarter 2025 Webcast. The webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

TTM Technologies, Inc. will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at .

Contact:

Sean K.F. Hannan,

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 339 466 7737