Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Tax Characteristics Of Its 2025 Distributions
|2025 Dividend Dates
| Record 1/8
Payment 1/23
| Record 4/3
Payment 4/17
| Record 7/2
Payment 7/17
| Record 10/9
Payment 10/23
|Totals
| % of
Annual
Total
|Gross Distribution Per Share
| $0.150000
| 100.0%
|(Boxes 1a+2a+3)
|Taxable Ordinary Dividend
| $0
| $0
| $0
| $0
| $0
| 0.0%
|(Box 1a)
|Qualified Dividend Income
| $0
| $0
| $0
| $0
| $0
|(Box 1b)
|Total Capital Gain Distribution
| 2.8%
|(Box 2a)
|Total Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
| $0
| $0
| $0
| $0
| $0
|(Box 2b)
|Section 897 Ordinary Dividend
| $0
| $0
| $0
| $0
| $0
|(Box 2e)
|Section 897 Capital Gain
| $0
| $0
| $0
| $0
| $0
|(Box 2f)
|Non-dividend Distribution
| 97.2%
|(Box 3)
|Section 199A Dividend
| $0
| $0
| $0
| $0
| $0
|(Box 5)
Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three-Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.014974 with respect to direct and indirect holders of“applicable partnership interests.”
A full tax report is available on our website at - Investor Relations - 1099 Reporting.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 120 properties and 20.0 million square feet as of December 31, 2025. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit .
Company / Investor Contact:
Tom Wirth
EVP & CFO
610-832-7434
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment