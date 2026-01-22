Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results And Declares Common Stock Dividend
| Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Interest income
|Taxable loans, including fees
|$
|93,828
|$
|97,903
|$
|95,132
|$
|382,794
|$
|311,303
|Tax-exempt loans, including fees
|44
|37
|47
|180
|118
|Taxable securities
|8,955
|9,868
|9,062
|36,807
|39,817
|Tax-exempt securities
|5,295
|3,191
|4,863
|17,364
|10,243
|Other interest income
|3,018
|1,794
|2,105
|7,848
|4,680
|Total interest income
|111,140
|112,793
|111,209
|444,993
|366,161
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|29,401
|35,919
|30,286
|121,969
|118,664
|Short-term borrowings
|4,471
|3,383
|4,379
|16,480
|14,189
|Subordinated debt
|2,320
|2,754
|2,748
|10,527
|7,412
|Other interest expense
|26
|27
|26
|105
|111
|Total interest expense
|36,218
|42,083
|37,439
|149,081
|140,376
|Net interest income
|74,922
|70,710
|73,770
|295,912
|225,785
|Credit loss expense - loans and available-for-sale securities
|135
|960
|574
|2,326
|20,475
|Credit loss (recapture) - off-balance sheet credit exposures
|1
|(127
|)
|(312
|)
|(803
|)
|3,745
|Total provision for credit losses
|136
|833
|262
|1,523
|24,220
|Net interest income after credit loss expense
|74,786
|69,877
|73,508
|294,389
|201,565
|Non-interest income
|Fiduciary and wealth management
|2,923
|2,429
|2,664
|10,455
|8,411
|Service charges and fees
|2,002
|1,742
|2,070
|8,197
|6,719
|Net gains (losses) on securities
|(95
|)
|744
|212
|156
|1,357
|Income from company-owned life insurance
|2,803
|1,887
|1,152
|8,130
|4,686
|Bank debit and other card revenue
|3,164
|3,064
|3,192
|12,264
|9,772
|Other non-interest income
|837
|1,925
|2,295
|6,917
|5,221
|Total non-interest income
|11,634
|11,791
|11,585
|46,119
|36,166
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and wages
|20,332
|25,818
|20,848
|83,441
|77,089
|Pensions and other employee benefits
|4,889
|4,840
|4,429
|18,521
|17,186
|Occupancy
|3,396
|3,630
|3,479
|14,441
|11,577
|Equipment rentals, depreciation and maintenance
|3,733
|4,531
|3,908
|15,825
|23,174
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|3,684
|4,298
|3,683
|15,553
|11,460
|ATM, card and network expense
|1,107
|2,099
|1,200
|4,753
|5,398
|FDIC and other regulatory assessments
|926
|829
|976
|3,904
|3,329
|Other operating
|10,432
|15,365
|9,569
|39,122
|48,620
|Total non-interest expense
|48,499
|61,410
|48,092
|195,560
|197,833
|Income before income taxes
|37,921
|20,258
|37,001
|144,948
|39,898
|Income tax expense
|7,667
|465
|7,037
|27,632
|4,190
|Net income
|30,254
|19,793
|29,964
|117,316
|35,708
|Preferred stock dividends
|225
|225
|225
|900
|675
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|30,029
|$
|19,568
|$
|29,739
|$
|116,416
|$
|35,033
| Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|53,497
|$
|35,554
|Interest-earning deposits with banks
|235,630
|99,760
|Cash and cash equivalents
|289,127
|135,314
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|1,615,954
|1,432,371
|Restricted stock, at cost
|42,187
|33,559
|Loans held-for-sale, at fair value
|365
|2,331
|Loans
|5,387,676
|5,672,236
|Allowance for credit losses
|(67,823
|)
|(68,040
|)
|Net loans
|5,319,853
|5,604,196
|Premises and equipment, net
|136,809
|132,270
|Other real estate owned
|2,884
|2,783
|Accrued interest receivable
|35,442
|34,454
|Intangible assets
|41,747
|57,300
|Goodwill
|34,149
|32,783
|Company-owned life insurance
|213,200
|182,834
|Other assets
|188,909
|161,990
|Total Assets
|$
|7,920,626
|$
|7,812,185
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,336,380
|$
|1,379,940
|Interest-bearing deposits
|5,067,561
|5,135,299
|Total deposits
|6,403,941
|6,515,239
|Short-term borrowings
|450,000
|365,000
|Subordinated debentures, net
|70,222
|94,872
|Subordinated debentures owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts
|17,268
|17,013
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|124,546
|89,904
|Total Liabilities
|7,065,977
|7,082,028
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred stock and surplus
|10,413
|10,413
|Common stock
|7,800
|7,770
|Common stock, additional paid-in capital
|405,922
|401,172
|Retained earnings
|517,058
|434,106
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(58,960
|)
|(95,720
|)
|Treasury stock
|(27,584
|)
|(27,584
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|854,649
|730,157
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|7,920,626
|$
|7,812,185
| Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
For the three months ended
|Details of Net Interest Margin - Yield Percentages
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans:
|Taxable loans
|6.79
|%
|6.76
|%
|6.90
|%
|6.96
|%
|6.91
|%
|Tax-exempt loans
|7.03
|6.78
|5.90
|5.90
|5.87
|Total loans
|6.79
|6.76
|6.90
|6.96
|6.91
|Interest-earning deposits and fed funds sold
|3.83
|4.33
|4.68
|5.76
|4.48
|Securities:
|Taxable securities
|3.78
|3.86
|3.83
|3.85
|3.82
|Tax-exempt securities
|4.27
|4.17
|4.20
|3.85
|3.55
|Total securities
|3.96
|3.97
|3.95
|3.85
|3.75
|Total interest-earning assets
|6.06
|%
|6.11
|%
|6.25
|%
|6.31
|%
|6.22
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|2.07
|%
|2.18
|%
|2.21
|%
|2.16
|%
|2.51
|%
|Money market & savings
|1.94
|2.02
|2.01
|2.02
|1.60
|Brokered CDs & time deposits
|3.23
|3.25
|3.37
|3.85
|4.55
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2.28
|2.37
|2.41
|2.53
|2.76
|Borrowings:
|Short-term borrowings
|3.93
|3.85
|3.91
|3.88
|4.17
|Subordinated debt borrowings and other
|10.62
|9.49
|9.62
|9.85
|9.87
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.54
|%
|2.63
|%
|2.68
|%
|2.76
|%
|2.98
|%
|Taxable-equivalent net interest spread
|3.52
|3.48
|3.57
|3.55
|3.24
|Benefit from use of non-interest-bearing deposits
|0.59
|0.60
|0.60
|0.63
|0.67
|Taxable-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP 1 )
|4.11
|%
|4.08
|%
|4.17
|%
|4.18
|%
|3.91
|%
| Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
For the three months ended
(In thousands)
|Details of Net Interest Margin - Average Balances
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans:
|Taxable loans
|$
|5,482,574
|$
|5,584,315
|$
|5,627,236
|$
|5,651,937
|$
|5,634,157
|Tax-exempt loans
|3,159
|3,511
|3,737
|4,057
|3,115
|Total loans
|5,485,733
|5,587,826
|5,630,973
|5,655,994
|5,637,272
|Interest-earning deposits and fed funds sold
|222,990
|100,445
|81,369
|40,757
|152,537
|Securities:
|Taxable securities
|1,031,603
|1,034,136
|1,059,310
|1,039,391
|1,031,024
|Tax-exempt securities
|623,417
|586,129
|476,586
|435,789
|452,937
|Total securities
|1,655,020
|1,620,265
|1,535,896
|1,475,180
|1,483,961
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|7,363,743
|$
|7,308,536
|$
|7,248,238
|$
|7,171,931
|$
|7,273,770
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|2,315,064
|$
|2,278,587
|$
|2,239,100
|$
|2,216,243
|$
|2,560,445
|Money market & savings
|1,705,028
|1,660,401
|1,648,338
|1,633,307
|1,366,276
|Brokered CDs & time deposits
|1,100,215
|1,135,546
|1,173,213
|1,253,841
|1,247,900
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|5,120,307
|5,074,534
|5,060,651
|5,103,391
|5,174,621
|Borrowings:
|Short-term borrowings
|453,436
|453,486
|457,775
|336,245
|325,084
|Subordinated debt borrowings and other
|86,635
|114,900
|113,813
|112,383
|111,021
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|5,660,378
|$
|5,642,920
|$
|5,632,239
|$
|5,552,019
|$
|5,610,726
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,358,798
|$
|1,338,188
|$
|1,352,785
|$
|1,371,615
|$
|1,411,202
| Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Supplemental Information (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Per common share information
|Basic earnings
|$
|2.00
|$
|1.98
|$
|1.98
|$
|1.80
|$
|1.31
|Diluted earnings
|1.98
|1.97
|1.97
|1.80
|1.30
|Cash dividends
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|Book value
|56.18
|54.02
|51.28
|49.90
|48.08
|Tangible book value (non-GAAP1)
|51.13
|48.72
|45.73
|44.17
|42.06
|Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless otherwise indicated)
|Assets
|$
|7,920,626
|$
|7,889,037
|$
|8,053,084
|$
|7,838,090
|$
|7,812,185
|Average interest-earning assets
|7,363,743
|7,308,536
|7,248,238
|7,171,931
|7,273,770
|Loans (gross)
|5,387,676
|5,559,479
|5,590,457
|5,647,507
|5,672,236
|Loans (net)
|5,319,853
|5,491,875
|5,523,201
|5,579,754
|5,604,196
|Securities, available-for-sale, at fair value
|1,615,954
|1,598,407
|1,522,611
|1,436,869
|1,432,371
|Intangible assets
|41,747
|45,431
|49,114
|53,002
|57,300
|Goodwill
|34,149
|34,149
|34,149
|32,842
|32,783
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|1,336,380
|1,358,250
|1,363,617
|1,382,427
|1,379,940
|Interest-bearing deposits
|5,067,561
|5,053,802
|5,027,357
|5,159,444
|5,135,299
|Deposits, total
|6,403,941
|6,412,052
|6,390,974
|6,541,871
|6,515,239
|Brokered deposits
|64,410
|124,386
|132,098
|246,902
|244,802
|Uninsured deposits
|2,057,873
|2,022,739
|1,963,566
|1,943,227
|1,926,724
|Short-term borrowings
|450,000
|450,000
|650,000
|300,000
|365,000
|Subordinated debt, net
|87,490
|86,110
|114,692
|113,289
|111,885
|Unused borrowing capacity 3
|4,556,923
|4,153,137
|4,075,313
|4,082,879
|4,092,378
|Total equity
|854,649
|822,231
|780,018
|758,000
|730,157
|Total common equity
|844,236
|811,818
|769,605
|747,587
|719,744
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(58,960
|)
|(68,454
|)
|(87,854
|)
|(88,024
|)
|(95,720
|)
|Asset Quality
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|136
|$
|262
|$
|624
|$
|501
|$
|833
|Net loan charge-offs
|(84
|)
|226
|1,214
|1,187
|737
|Allowance for credit losses
|67,823
|67,604
|67,256
|67,753
|68,040
|Total delinquencies 4
|37,080
|34,722
|29,056
|86,223
|38,213
|Nonperforming loans 5
|74,236
|89,051
|85,531
|64,756
|38,368
| Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Supplemental Information (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Income statement
|Interest income
|$
|111,140
|$
|111,209
|$
|111,858
|$
|110,786
|$
|112,793
|Interest expense
|36,218
|37,439
|37,625
|37,799
|42,083
|Non-interest income
|11,634
|11,585
|12,877
|10,023
|11,791
|Total revenue (non-GAAP1)
|86,556
|85,355
|87,110
|83,010
|82,501
|Non-interest expense
|48,499
|48,092
|49,305
|49,664
|61,410
|Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP1)
|38,057
|37,263
|37,805
|33,346
|21,091
|Provision for (recapture of) credit losses
|136
|262
|624
|501
|833
|Income before income taxes
|37,921
|37,001
|37,181
|32,845
|20,258
|Income tax expense
|7,667
|7,037
|7,284
|5,644
|465
|Net income
|30,254
|29,964
|29,897
|27,201
|19,793
|Preferred stock dividends
|225
|225
|225
|225
|225
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|30,029
|$
|29,739
|$
|29,672
|$
|26,976
|$
|19,568
|Ratios
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.49
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.00
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|14.14
|14.88
|15.50
|14.57
|10.49
|Net interest margin (non-GAAP1)
|4.11
|4.08
|4.17
|4.18
|3.91
|Efficiency ratio
|56.03
|56.34
|56.60
|59.83
|74.44
|Loan-to-deposit ratio
|84.13
|86.70
|87.47
|86.33
|87.06
|Consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio 2
|13.20
|12.79
|12.22
|11.77
|11.53
|Consolidated Total risk-based capital ratio 2
|15.87
|15.44
|15.27
|14.79
|14.57
|Consolidated Leverage ratio2
|10.92
|10.71
|10.42
|10.12
|9.80
|Allowance coverage ratio
|1.26
|1.22
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
|91.36
|75.92
|78.63
|104.63
|177.34
|Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans
|1.38
|1.60
|1.53
|1.15
|0.68
|Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
|0.97
|1.16
|1.10
|0.86
|0.53
|Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|-0.6 bps
|1.6 bps
|8.6 bps
|8.5 bps
|5.2 bps
| Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
|Operating net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP 1 )
|For the three months ended
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|30,029
|$
|29,739
|$
|29,672
|$
|26,976
|$
|19,568
|Add back significant items (tax effected):
|Merger-related
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,069
|Total significant items
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,069
|Operating net income
|$
|30,029
|$
|29,739
|$
|29,672
|$
|26,976
|$
|26,637
|Weighted average dilutive shares
|15,139,792
|15,112,413
|15,023,807
|15,026,376
|15,038,442
|Adjusted diluted EPS
|$
|1.98
|$
|1.97
|$
|1.97
|$
|1.80
|$
|1.77
|Non-interest expense
|$
|48,499
|$
|48,092
|$
|49,305
|$
|49,664
|$
|61,410
|Remove significant items:
|Merger-related
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,948
|Total significant items
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|8,948
|Adjusted non-interest expense
|$
|48,499
|$
|48,092
|$
|49,305
|$
|49,664
|$
|52,462
Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items such as merger-related expenses. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. Adjusted non-interest expense also removes these significant items, such as merger-related expenses. Management believes it represents a more normalized non-interest expense total for periods with identified significant items.
|Total Revenue (non-GAAP 1 )
|For the three months ended
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Interest income
|$
|111,140
|$
|111,209
|$
|111,858
|$
|110,786
|$
|112,793
|Interest expense
|36,218
|37,439
|37,625
|37,799
|42,083
|Non-interest income
|11,634
|11,585
|12,877
|10,023
|11,791
|Total revenue (non-GAAP 1 )
|$
|86,556
|$
|85,355
|$
|87,110
|$
|83,010
|$
|82,501
Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and demonstrates how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.
| Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
|Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP 1 )
|For the three months ended
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Income before taxes
|$
|37,921
|$
|37,001
|$
|37,181
|$
|32,845
|$
|20,258
|Provision for (recapture of) credit losses
|136
|262
|624
|501
|833
|Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP 1 )
|$
|38,057
|$
|37,263
|$
|37,805
|$
|33,346
|$
|21,091
Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.
|Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP 1 )
|For the three months ended
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Common shareholders' equity
|$
|844,236
|$
|811,818
|$
|769,605
|$
|747,587
|$
|719,744
|Less:
|Intangible assets
|41,747
|45,431
|49,114
|53,002
|57,300
|Goodwill
|34,149
|34,149
|34,149
|32,842
|32,783
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP1)
|$
|768,340
|$
|732,238
|$
|686,342
|$
|661,743
|$
|629,661
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|15,028,524
|15,028,524
|15,007,712
|14,982,807
|14,969,104
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|51.13
|$
|48.72
|$
|45.73
|$
|44.17
|$
|42.06
In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength because they eliminate intangible assets from shareholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) in shareholders' equity.
| Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
| Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP 1 )
|As of or for the three months ended
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Net interest income
|$
|74,922
|$
|73,770
|$
|74,233
|$
|72,987
|$
|70,710
|Taxable-equivalent adjustments
|1,420
|1,305
|1,059
|881
|858
|Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE)
|$
|76,342
|$
|75,075
|$
|75,292
|$
|73,868
|$
|71,568
|Average interest-earning assets
|$
|7,363,743
|$
|7,308,536
|$
|7,248,238
|$
|7,171,931
|$
|7,273,770
|Net interest margin (non-GAAP 1 )
|4.11
|%
|4.08
|%
|4.17
|%
|4.18
|%
|3.91
|%
The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements.
(2) Ratios as of December 31, 2025, are estimated.
(3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, Borrower-in-Custody (BIC), and correspondent bank availability.
(4) Total delinquencies represent accruing loans 30 days or more past due.
(5) Includes non-accrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing.
Media Contact:
Investor Relations
703-666-3555
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment