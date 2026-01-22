Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IREN To Release Q2 FY26 Results On February 5, 2026


2026-01-22 04:16:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN ) ("IREN") today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 5, 2026 and host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be accessible shortly after the event at

Webcast and Conference Call Details
Time & Date: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, February 5, 2025
Participant Registration Link
Live Webcast Use this link
Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A Use this link

Participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

There will be a Q&A session after IREN delivers its financial results. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.

About IREN

IREN is a leading AI Cloud Service Provider, delivering large-scale GPU clusters for AI training and inference. IREN's vertically integrated platform is underpinned by its expansive portfolio of grid-connected land and data centers in renewable-rich regions across the U.S. and Canada.

Contacts

Investors
...

Media
...


