IREN To Release Q2 FY26 Results On February 5, 2026
| Webcast and Conference Call Details
|Time & Date:
|5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, February 5, 2025
|Participant
|Registration Link
|Live Webcast
|Use this link
|Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A
|Use this link
Participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
There will be a Q&A session after IREN delivers its financial results. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.
About IREN
IREN is a leading AI Cloud Service Provider, delivering large-scale GPU clusters for AI training and inference. IREN's vertically integrated platform is underpinned by its expansive portfolio of grid-connected land and data centers in renewable-rich regions across the U.S. and Canada.
Contacts
Investors
...
Media
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment