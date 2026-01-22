Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CTO Realty Growth Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call Information


2026-01-22 04:16:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) (the“Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, February 19, 2026. A conference call to discuss its financial and operating results is scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the registration link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.

Event Details:
Webcast:
Registration:

We encourage participants to register and dial into the conference call at least fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the earnings call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. owns and operates high-quality, open-air shopping centers located in the higher growth Southeast and Southwest markets of the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE).

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation and supplemental financial information, which is available on our website at .

