Adaptive Biotechnologies To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results On February 5, 2026
Live audio of the webcast will be available on the“Investors” section of the company website at: . The webcast will be archived and available for replay within 24 hours after the event.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or“our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature's most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business segments: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.
ADAPTIVE INVESTORS
Karina Calzadilla, Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
201-396-1687
ADAPTIVE MEDIA
Erica Jones, Associate Corporate Communications Director
206-279-2423
