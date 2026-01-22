Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results For Fiscal Year 2025 And Q4 2025

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, Business First reported net income available to common stockholders of $82.5 million or $2.79 per diluted common share, increases of $22.8 million and $0.53, respectively, from the year ended Dec. 31, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $83.5 million or $2.83 per diluted common share, increases of $17.8 million and $0.34 from the year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

"In the fourth quarter we continued to demonstrate increasing core profitability and tangible book value build as the logic of the investments we've made over the past few quarters becomes reality through our team's successful performance,” said Jude Melville, chairman, president, and CEO of Business First.“Our profitability increased significantly year over year whether measured by ROAA, in absolute dollars, or earnings per share. We expect these positive trends to continue over the course of 2026 as we focus on organic growth, efficient execution and thorough follow-through."

On Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, Business First's board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the fourth quarter in the amount of $0.15 per share of common stock. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on Feb. 15, 2026, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of Feb. 28, 2026.

Quarterly Highlights



Robust Core Performance. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 1.04% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, or 1.16% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 1.08% or 1.06% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter.

Strong Loan and Deposit Growth. Loans held for investment increased $168.4 million or 2.80%, 11.10% annualized, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. Deposits increased $191.7 million or 2.95%, 11.69% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $103.2 million or 2.01%, and noninterest-bearing deposits increased $15.0 million or 1.14%, from the linked quarter. The Southwest and Southeast Louisiana regions were responsible for the majority of the net loan production and deposit growth for the quarter.

Stable Net Interest Margin (NIM). Net interest income totaled $70.9 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.71% and 2.92%, respectively, compared to $69.3 million, 3.68% and 2.85% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.4 million) were 3.64% and 2.84% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to 3.63% and 2.80% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) for the linked quarter. Improving Shareholder Value. During the fourth quarter, the board of directors approved a stock repurchase program, pursuant to which Business First repurchased 150,504 shares, with a market value of $3.7 million, at a weighted average price of $24.79 per share. Book value per common share increased to $27.95 at Dec. 31, 2025, compared to $27.23 at Sep. 30, 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $22.63 at the linked quarter to $23.36 at Dec. 31, 2025, 3.21% or 12.74% annualized.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $168.4 million or 2.80%, 11.10% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. The commercial and residential real estate portfolios increased $148.7 million and $16.6 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. Texas-based loans represented approximately 39% of the overall loan portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2025, based on unpaid principal balance. For 2025, loans held for investment increased $208.1 million or 3.48%.

Credit Quality

The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment increased 42 basis points (bps) to 1.24% at Dec. 31, 2025, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased 26 bps to 1.09% compared to the linked quarter. The increases in the nonperforming loans and assets ratios over the linked quarter were largely attributable to the deterioration of a single $25.8 million commercial real estate relationship.

Securities

The securities portfolio increased $3.3 million or 0.33%, from the linked quarter. This increase was impacted by $4.0 million in positive pre-tax fair value adjustments. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 12.04% of total assets as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Deposits

Deposits increased $191.7 million or 2.95%, 11.69% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $103.2 million or 2.01%, and noninterest-bearing deposits increased $15.0 million or 1.14% from the linked quarter. For 2025, deposits increased $187.3 million or 2.88%.

During the fourth quarter, interest bearing deposits increased $236.2 million or 4.60% and noninterest bearing deposits decreased $44.5 million or 3.26%. The increase in interest-bearing deposits were largely impacted by approximately $105.1 million in public funds and $60.8 million in commercial money market accounts.

Borrowings

Borrowings increased $56.5 million or 11.41%, from the linked quarter due primarily to increases in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $18.4 million or 2.10% compared to the linked quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased $3.1 million or 8.62%, during the quarter due to positive after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $27.95 at Dec. 31, 2025, compared to $27.23 at Sep. 30, 2025, due to strong earnings. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $22.63 at the linked quarter to $23.36 at Dec. 31, 2025, 3.21% or 12.74% annualized.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, net interest income totaled $70.9 million, compared to $69.3 million from the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased 13 bps to 6.88% compared to 7.01% from the linked quarter and interest-bearing asset yields decreased 14 bps to 6.17% compared to 6.31% from the linked quarter. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.71% and 2.92% compared to 3.68% and 2.85% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, decreased 17 bps from 2.81% to 2.64% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. Reversal of previously accrued interest income on nonaccrual loans reduced the net interest margin by five bps for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.4 million) totaled $69.4 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to $68.2 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.4 million) were 3.64% and 2.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to 3.63% and 2.80% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) for the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.1 million, compared to $3.2 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter's reserve was largely impacted by $6.8 million in net charge-offs and $168.4 million in loan growth, partially offset by qualitative adjustments. At Dec. 31, 2025, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment ratio was 0.94%, compared to 1.03% for the linked quarter.

Other Income

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, other income increased $0.6 million or 4.79%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to growth of $0.7 million in swap fee income, $0.3 million in fee and brokerage commissions and $0.3 million in other income, partially offset by a loss on disposal other assets of -$1.0 million. Excluding the -$1.0 million loss on disposal of other assets related to branch closures during the fourth quarter, other income was $13.2 million compared to $11.6 million for the linked quarter, an increase of $1.6 million, or 13.77%.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, other expenses increased $3.5 million or 7.22% compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to a $2.8 million increase in salaries and employee benefits. Salaries and benefits were impacted favorably during the third quarter due to a one-time $2.0 million tax credit refund. Excluding merger-related, core conversion expenses and tax refunds recognized in the current and linked quarters, other expenses were $50.2 million compared to $49.3 million for the linked quarter, an increase of $0.9 million, or 1.88%.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.04% and 10.18% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to 1.08% and 10.80%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.16% and 11.40% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to 1.06% and 10.65%, for the linked quarter.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity were 1.05% and 10.59%, compared to 0.86% and 9.54%, respectively, compared to the linked year. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity were 1.06% and 10.73% compared to 0.94% and 10.51%, for the linked year.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 9526609, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $8.2 billion in assets, $5.7 billion in assets under management through b1BANK's affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (not including $1.0 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard“Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine's“Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as“core” or“tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures.“Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management's opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First's performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP“core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.).“Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First's core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

