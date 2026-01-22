Sasha's Pet Resort Endorses National Pet Theft Awareness Day In February

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sasha's Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest's pet care industry sashaspr), spoke out today to endorse, and even recommend date expansion for, National Pet Theft Awareness Day on February 14th, Valentines Day.

“We know many hearts are smitten on this day,” said Dan McFadden, founder/owner of Sasha's Pet Resort in Redmond, Washington.“Unfortunately, many hearts are also broken on those days when a pet is stolen. Seventy percent of the pilfered pets are dogs, estimated by the American Kennel Club to be approximately two million dogs in the U.S. annually. And arguably, only 10 to 15 percent of them are ever recovered. That is both a shameful and painful number.”

National Pet Theft Awareness Day was launched in 1988 by the animal-rights nonprofit Last Chance for Animals ( ), founded by actor Chris DeRose. The awareness day's core objective is to educate owners on prevention (secure housing, supervision, no unattended dogs in cars/yards) and on identification (microchips, tattoos, tags) to improve recovery odds.

Some trend data notes that dog‐theft reports have risen strongly over the past decade, with increases on the order of 40–150% in certain time windows, underscoring that dognapping is considered a growing problem.

To that end, on the evening of February 24, 2021, Lady Gaga, famous singer and actress, had hired a professional dog walker who was walking her three French bulldogs in Hollywood when two men got out of a car and threatened him with a gun. They struggled with the dog walker and shot him in the chest before absconding with two of the dogs worth many thousands of dollars. Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs. Two days after the theft, the dogs were returned to an LA police station while the dog walker survived his serious wounds.

To learn more about protecting one's dogs from theft, The Adventures of Sasha's Gang blog, also addresses dog fitness, protection and health, can be found at: sashaspr/blogs/news

About Sasha's Pet Resort

Sasha's Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest's pet care industry, is embarking on an exciting new chapter designed to build resilience and foster growth in an evolving marketplace. Recognizing the shifting landscape of pet ownership and business operations post-pandemic, the company is evolving an ambitious e-commerce platform that promises to bring the latest innovations in pet care directly to industry professionals.

For more information visit sashaspr or email...

# # #