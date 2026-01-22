Bitfufu Presenting At The 3Rd Annual Dealflow Discovery Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations, will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

Event Details:



3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with BitFuFu should request an investor pass to attend the conference at: .

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit bitfufu or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

Forward-Looking Statements

