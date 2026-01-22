São Paulo Daily Pulse For Thursday, January 22, 2026

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
São Paulo Daily Pulse For Thursday, January 22, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Three things to know
The biggest São Paulo signal today came from the federal government, not the streets. The Attorney General's Office created a special group to evaluate Enel's response after the December 2025 outages.
The measure was formalized through a 2026 normative ordinance published in the federal gazette. The group must deliver a detailed report within 30 business days, starting after members are formally appointed.
It will examine major interruptions and what the company did after the first high-impact episode. The findings can support judicial or extrajudicial action if failures are identified.
This review was triggered by a presidential order published on January 12, directing the AGU to assess the distributor's conduct amid successive service drops.
The task force includes federal attorneys, AGU units, specialists linked to the power regulator, and the legal office of the Mines and Energy Ministry. It can demand documents, request technical information, and take steps to secure evidence.
On the ground, daily planning still matters. São Paulo's traffic authority listed today's rodízio restriction for plates ending in 7 and 8. The same live bulletin showed heavy slowdowns, especially in the west and south zones.
Brasília moved the Enel blackout story from complaint to casework, with a formal federal task force.
The review has a deadline and teeth, including evidence preservation and possible legal measures.
The city's daily friction is visible in today's restrictions and congestion, not just headlines.
The biggest São Paulo signal today came from the federal government, not the streets. The Attorney General's Office created a special group to evaluate Enel's response after the December 2025 outages.
The measure was formalized through a 2026 normative ordinance published in the federal gazette. The group must deliver a detailed report within 30 business days, starting after members are formally appointed.
It will examine major interruptions and what the company did after the first high-impact episode. The findings can support judicial or extrajudicial action if failures are identified.
This review was triggered by a presidential order published on January 12, directing the AGU to assess the distributor's conduct amid successive service drops.
The task force includes federal attorneys, AGU units, specialists linked to the power regulator, and the legal office of the Mines and Energy Ministry. It can demand documents, request technical information, and take steps to secure evidence.
On the ground, daily planning still matters. São Paulo's traffic authority listed today's rodízio restriction for plates ending in 7 and 8. The same live bulletin showed heavy slowdowns, especially in the west and south zones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment