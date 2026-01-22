Slowmist Announced As Primary Exhibition Sponsor For Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong, 22nd January 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, We're thrilled to welcome SlowMist as a Primary Exhibition Sponsor for Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 taking place from April 20 to 23, 2026 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

SlowMist is a threat intelligence firm specializing in blockchain ecosystem security, established in January 2018. The firm was started by a team with over ten years of network security experience to become a global force. Its goal is to make the blockchain ecosystem as secure as possible for everyone. It is now a renowned international blockchain security firm that has worked on various well-known projects such as HashKey Exchange, OSL, MEEX, BGE, BTCBOX, Bitget, BHEX, OKX, Binance, HTX, Amber Group, Crypto, etc.

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival (“the Festival”), co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group and organized by W3ME, is Asia's premiere crypto gathering that has been annually held since April 2023. It convenes the world's smartest minds in the Web3 and crypto space to discuss the latest trends and policies.

The previous three editions of the Festival brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions, attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors, and saw over 400 diverse side events.

As Asia's premier crypto event, the Festival leverages Hong Kong's unique position as a global financial center and innovation powerhouse, bridging the vast market potential of Mainland China with worldwide Web3 advancements. This unique positioning enables the event to bring together the best resources from across the globe, offering attendees first-hand Web3 updates and networking opportunities. Get all the details here: #/en

