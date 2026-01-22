NIA Court Sentences Let Recruitment Accused To 10 Years

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A special NIA court has sentenced a person to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for being involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youngsters for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terror outfit based in Pakistan, said an official statement issued on Thursday.

The NIA special court in Kolkata on Wednesday sentenced Sayyad M Idris, a resident of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, who was convicted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, the statement said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on the accused, it added.

The NIA had taken over the case from the West Bengal Police in April 2020 and arrested Idris along with Altaf Ahmed Rather of Jammu and Kashmir during the course of the investigation.

According to the agency, investigations revealed that Idris and Rather had conspired with Tania Parveen to form a LeT module by recruiting local youngsters in West Bengal.