Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NIA Court Sentences Let Recruitment Accused To 10 Years

NIA Court Sentences Let Recruitment Accused To 10 Years


2026-01-22 03:12:32
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A special NIA court has sentenced a person to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for being involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youngsters for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terror outfit based in Pakistan, said an official statement issued on Thursday.

The NIA special court in Kolkata on Wednesday sentenced Sayyad M Idris, a resident of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, who was convicted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, the statement said.


ADVERTISEMENT

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on the accused, it added.

The NIA had taken over the case from the West Bengal Police in April 2020 and arrested Idris along with Altaf Ahmed Rather of Jammu and Kashmir during the course of the investigation.

According to the agency, investigations revealed that Idris and Rather had conspired with Tania Parveen to form a LeT module by recruiting local youngsters in West Bengal.

MENAFN22012026000215011059ID1110638542



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search