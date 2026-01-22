403
Obsidian Energy Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:57 AM EST - Obsidian Energy Ltd.: Announced its 2026 capital plan and guidance as well as provide an operational update on our successful 2025 development program. Capital expenditures guidance of $210 million (midpoint) resulting in 38 net operated wells drilled at both Peace River and Willesden Green including $22 million in waterflood spending Production guidance of 28,900 boe/d (midpoint) for 2026. Funds flow from operations of $225 million ($3.35 per basic share) based on WTI of US$58.00/bbl in H1 2026 and US$62.00/bbl in H2 2026. Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.15 at $9.18.
