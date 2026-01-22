Assistant Professor, School of Nursing, Faculty of Human and Health Sciences, University of Northern British Columbia

Darryn DiFrancesco (she/her) is Assistant Professor in the School of Nursing at the University of Northern British Columbia. She is a sociologist whose research examines how people create, share, and navigate health and environmental knowledge in their everyday lives. Her past research has focused on maternal experiences in Facebook Mom groups, climate change imagery, and environmental health. Current projects include community-based research on industrial pollutants, narratives of young-onset dementia on social media, and the use of comics in death education. She has taught courses in the social sciences, including sociology, anthropology, and gender studies, for over a decade.

–present Assistant Professor, School of Nursing, Faculty of Human and Health Sciences, University of Northern British Columbia



2020 University of Ottawa, PhD, Sociology

2010 University of Ottawa, Master's, Globalization and International Development 2008 Simon Fraser Unviersity, Bachelor of Arts, Communication

ExperienceEducation