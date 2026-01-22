Drone Hits House In Dnipro: 14 Injured, Three Unaccounted For

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov in a comment to journalists, according to Ukrinform.

“The rescue operation is ongoing. The number of dead and wounded is unknown. We cannot establish contact with three people, but we hope that everything is fine,” he said.

According to Filatov, he spoke with people, and many of them were at work at the time of the strike.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzhi, 16 people were rescued by State Emergency Service workers. All relevant services are involved in dealing with the aftermath.

“Currently, there are six known victims. Among them is a 14-year-old girl. Her life is not in danger. She will recover at home. Two people are in the hospital-a 64-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man. Doctors assess their condition as moderate,” he said in his comment.

Russians strike Kryvyiwith ballistic missiles

All services are currently working in the area - the State Emergency Service, police, utility workers, and charity workers. They have set up tents where locals can warm up.

Later, the State Emergency Servic reported that 14 people had been injured.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy had struck Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih today.

Eleven people were injured in Kryvyi Rih. The aggressor fired a missile and drones at the city. In addition to a two-story building, infrastructure was also damaged.