Ukrainian War Not Ignored In Davos Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this while speaking with the media on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"It's not ignored [the issue of Ukraine], it's understandable that in Davos there have been a lot of different questions and challenges. But if you just forget about the war you will not solve the problem. Of course, the questions of Iran, the questions of Greenland, a lot of different questions that people can discuss, but it is understandable that we have and the leaders have to think about a lot of problems. But this is a real war in Europe which is already longer than World War II. And we need to stop Putin," Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky names members of Ukrainian delegation for trilateral meeting in UAE

As reported, on January 22 in Davos, a meeting took place between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

