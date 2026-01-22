Ukrainian War Not Ignored In Davos Zelensky
"It's not ignored [the issue of Ukraine], it's understandable that in Davos there have been a lot of different questions and challenges. But if you just forget about the war you will not solve the problem. Of course, the questions of Iran, the questions of Greenland, a lot of different questions that people can discuss, but it is understandable that we have and the leaders have to think about a lot of problems. But this is a real war in Europe which is already longer than World War II. And we need to stop Putin," Zelensky emphasized.Read also: Zelensky names members of Ukrainian delegation for trilateral meeting in UAE
As reported, on January 22 in Davos, a meeting took place between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.
