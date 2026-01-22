Seattle M&A Financial Strategist And Author Holli Moeini, CPA, Announces New Book Revealing Hidden Millions In M&A

MENAFN - GetNews)



“Finding the Missing Millions in M&A,” Amazon New Release Bestseller, is available now.

SEATTLE, WA - In her new book,“Finding the Missing Millions in M&A,” M&A financial strategist and CPA Holli Moeini explains why a deal that looks like a win on paper can quietly become a financial disaster after the close.

Every business owner will one day face a defining choice: sell, merge, or shut the doors. Yet most enter that moment unprepared. They may have done some research, but without the guidance of a seasoned expert, they don't know what they don't know. Many silently wonder in the end,“Did I leave money on the table?”

“Finding the Missing Millions in M&A” is a story-driven guide that reveals where value is truly created-or quietly lost-throughout the deal process. Written for founders, buyers, and sellers, this book shows how financial structure, accounting decisions, deal terms, and post-close integration can dramatically impact enterprise value-often long before a price is ever agreed upon.

“Holli is the kind of financial leader every CEO and every investor wants by their side,” said Adam E. Coffey, four-time bestselling author, veteran CEO, and private equity leader.

Moeini combines technical rigor with practical insight, showing readers how value is shaped through:



How EBITDA is calculated, adjusted, and interpreted and why it matters

Accounting practices that suppress or unlock millions in enterprise value

Financial statements as living stories, not static reports

Earn-outs, working capital, and deal terms that quietly shift risk and value

Integration choices that make value compound or erode Human dynamics like confidence, fear, and optimism that shape decisions



Drawing on more than three decades of experience across financial services, operations, transaction strategy, and executive leadership, Moeini gives readers a clear way to see the entire M&A landscape at once and identify where value can be intentionally grown-not just protected.

As she writes, “The difference between a good deal and a great one isn't luck-it's insight, intention, and the discipline to see what others miss.”

About Holli Moeini, CPA

Holli Moeini is a CFO, CPA, and M&A advisor who helps buyers and sellers reduce risk and maximize value throughout the full lifecycle of a deal.

Early in her career, Moeini played a key role in a nine-figure exit, applying disciplined GAAP-based financial leadership to improve performance and strengthen valuation. She later served as EVP and CFO, overseeing finance, operations, IT, security, and companywide strategy while guiding organic growth, acquisitions, and major systems implementations. She understands what it takes to run a business, not just analyze one.

Most recently, Moeini helped a founder move from not being ready to sell to a successful eight-figure exit in just 12 months, uncovering and protecting millions of dollars in value while balancing risk from preparation through closing. Holli is trusted for her steady leadership, practical insight, and ability to simplify complexity while delivering exceptional outcomes.

Learn more: | LinkedIn