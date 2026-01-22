Save On Diana Krall 2026 Concert Tickets Enter Promo Code CITY10 For Instant Discounts & Best Availability

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Save on Diana Krall 2026 concert tickets! Use promo code CITY10 for instant discounts, best seat availability, and exclusive deals. Don't miss your chance to see the jazz legend live-grab your tickets today!"Save big on Diana Krall 2026 concert tickets! Discover the full tour schedule, including top venues and cities, and secure your seats at the best prices. Use promo code CITY10 at checkout for instant discounts and exclusive deals. Don't miss your chance to see the jazz legend live-grab tickets now for the best availability and enjoy an unforgettable performance in 2026.

Jazz enthusiasts and longtime fans of Diana Krall, the Grammy-winning pianist and vocalist known for her sultry voice and masterful interpretations of standards, have plenty to celebrate in 2026. Her highly anticipated nationwide tour is underway, delivering intimate, elegant performances across premier venues in the U.S. With shows kicking off in Florida and extending to cities like Chattanooga, Evansville, Durham, Bethlehem, and beyond, tickets are in high demand-but affordable options are still available if you know where to look.

At CapitalCityTickets, you can secure your spot at a Diana Krall 2026 concert without breaking the bank. Use the exclusive promo code CITY10 at checkout for instant savings on already competitive prices. Whether you're after front-row seats for that up-close piano magic or budget-friendly options in the balcony, this code unlocks the best deals and helps ensure better availability before popular dates sell out.

Why See Diana Krall Live in 2026?

Diana Krall's live shows are legendary for their sophistication and emotional depth. Blending timeless jazz classics with her signature smoky vocals and impeccable piano work, she creates an atmosphere that's both luxurious and deeply personal. Fans rave about her ability to make every performance feel intimate, even in larger halls. Recent tour stops have highlighted her enduring appeal, with audiences praising the seamless blend of old favorites and fresh arrangements.

As of January 2026, the tour is actively rolling through key markets:

January 20: Naples, FL – Hayes Hall at Artis-Naples (note: some early dates like this one may be sold out officially, but secondary market options often remain)

January 21: Melbourne, FL – The King Center

January 23: Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

January 25: Miami, FL – Adrienne Arsht Center

January 26: West Palm Beach, FL – Kravis Center

January 28: Evans, GA – Columbia County Performing Arts Center

January 29: Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

February 3: Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre

February 11: Durham, NC – DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) – a great option for fans in the Raleigh area!

February 13: Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

February 14: Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

And many more dates stretching into spring and beyond across the country.

With over 50 shows planned in the U.S. and internationally, this tour offers fans multiple chances to experience her artistry live. But as word spreads and venues fill up, prices on primary sites can climb quickly-making discount sources essential.

How to Save Big with Promo Code CITY10

CapitalCityTickets specializes in providing low-cost tickets to sold-out and high-demand events, often at prices lower than face value through the secondary market. Here's why fans are turning here for Diana Krall 2026 tickets:

Competitive Pricing: Start browsing Diana Krall tickets today and see real-time inventory across sections.

Promo Code CITY10: Apply this code during checkout for an extra discount-perfect for upgrading your seats or covering fees without extra cost.

Wide Selection & Availability: Even for popular venues, options often remain when official sites show limited stock.

Secure & Easy Purchases: 100% guaranteed tickets, mobile delivery, and customer support to make buying stress-free.

No Hidden Fees Surprises: What you see is what you get, with transparent pricing.

To get started:

Visit CapitalCityTickets and search for "Diana Krall 2026" or select your preferred city/date.

Choose your seats from the interactive seating chart.

At checkout, enter promo code CITY10 to activate your savings.

Complete your purchase and get ready for an unforgettable evening of jazz.

Tips for Scoring the Best Diana Krall 2026 Deals

Act fast-tour momentum builds quickly, especially for weekend shows or iconic venues.

Check multiple dates if your city has options; mid-week performances often have better availability and lower prices.

For Raleigh/Durham-area fans, the February 11 DPAC show is a highlight-don't miss out on local access.

Combine promo code savings with early-week browsing for the lowest rates.

Diana Krall's 2026 tour promises nights of pure musical elegance. Don't pay premium prices-head to CapitalCityTickets, apply CITY10, and lock in your discounted tickets today. Experience the magic of live jazz with one of the genre's all-time greats-availability won't last forever!

CapitalCityTickets is an independent ticket marketplace. Prices may be above or below face value. All sales are final.