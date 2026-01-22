Author Bettye Thomasgilkey Unveils Her Powerful Memoir The White Purse Wherein The Secret Lies

MENAFN - GetNews) Bettye Thomas-Gilkey, M.A., author of The White Purse Wherein the Secret Lies, takes readers on a transformative journey of self-discovery, resilience, and faith. In this personal memoir, Bettye chronicles her struggle to find closure after discovering that she was adopted, a journey that spanned over five decades and was fueled by relentless perseverance.

At the heart of The White Purse Wherein the Secret Lies is Bettye's search for her biological mother, ignited by cruel taunts from childhood neighbors who mocked her with the phrase,“You don't even have a real mama or daddy.” What followed was a lifetime quest for truth and belonging, as Bettye navigated painful rejection and racial discrimination, particularly in her childhood, where she was one of the only two Black children in her school. The memoir details how Bettye's search for answers became a life mission, one that ultimately led her to newfound hope and a deep sense of self-worth.

Bettye Thomas-Gilkey's story is one of unyielding faith and courage. In her memoir, she shares the transformative power of perseverance, writing, "Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things unseen." She credits her spiritual journey, combined with Michigan's new law that provided adoptees access to non-identifying birth information, for finally unlocking the doors to the truth she so longed for. The White Purse Wherein the Secret Lies is not only a deeply personal story but also a universal one, encouraging readers to relentlessly pursue their own truths and destinies.

About the Author

Bettye Thomas-Gilkey, born in Jackson, Michigan, is an advocate for civil rights and social justice. Her early experiences with racial discrimination and her search for her birth mother inspired her to become a lifelong advocate for others facing personal struggles. She has earned multiple college degrees, including a Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling, and works as an Adult Education Teacher and Mental Health Counselor.

A mother of two and grandmother to six, Bettye's advocacy extends beyond her professional life and is embodied in her family's commitment to education and community service. Her other published works include Their Time Is UP! and From Vision to Reality: Black Inventors Who Changed the World.

Primary Message

At its core, The White Purse Wherein the Secret Lies is a testimony of faith and resilience. Bettye encourages readers to never give up on the search for truth, to trust in God's timing, and to know that perseverance will eventually lead to discovery. Her memoir offers a powerful message of self-worth, perseverance, and the life-changing power of faith.

