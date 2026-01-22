Littlejohn Legal Expands Trusted Aged Care Legal Services Across Melbourne Suburbs

Littlejohn Legal, a well-established suburban law firm with over 30 years of trusted legal experience, continues to provide high-quality, client-focused legal services across Melbourne CBD and surrounding suburbs. The firm, led by Principal Lawyer David Littlejohn, offers expertise in Family Law, Wills, Estates, Conveyancing, Commercial Law, and more.

Littlejohn Legal has strengthened its commitment to older Australians and their families through its dedicated Aged Care, Elder Law & Retirement Living practice. This specialised service helps clients navigate complex aged-care agreements, retirement village contracts, guardianship, estate planning, and elder law matters with clarity and confidence.

As a firm that values approachability and professionalism, Littlejohn Legal ensures clients receive clear legal advice in accessible language, supported by the extensive experience of its team. The firm's practical guidance empowers clients to make informed decisions on sensitive legal issues, including estate planning, advance care directives, and family law matters.

Littlejohn Legal was founded by principal lawyer David Littlejohn, a former barrister and solicitor admitted in 2000, who established the firm in 2014. Under his leadership, the firm has grown to offer comprehensive legal services tailored to the needs of Melbourne residents and business owners alike.

Clients can locate and engage with the firm easily, as Littlejohn Legal Legal Firm on Google (Family Law, Wills, Estates, Conveyancing, Commercial Law and more) serves all Melbourne CBD suburbs and surrounding areas.

“Our focus is always on supporting clients through legal processes that can often feel complex or overwhelming,” said David Littlejohn.“From family law to commercial disputes and elder law, our team strives to provide practical, empathetic advice that helps clients achieve the best possible outcomes.”

Littlejohn Legal's continued dedication to high standards, professional integrity, and a personable approach reinforces its reputation as one of Melbourne's most trusted suburban law firms.

About Littlejohn Legal

Littlejohn Legal is a full-service law firm serving Melbourne and surrounding suburbs. The firm specialises in Family Law, Criminal Law, Commercial Law, Litigation, Migration & Citizenship, Property & Conveyancing, Wills, Probate & Administration, and Aged Care & Elder Law services. With over 30 years of experience, Littlejohn Legal combines legal expertise with a client-first approach to deliver practical, reliable, and empathetic solutions.

