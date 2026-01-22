Oakland County License Restoration Lawyer Paul J. Tafelski Of Michigan Defense Law Discusses Medical Suspensions In Michigan

Michigan drivers who lose their licenses due to medical conditions often find themselves facing a confusing and rigid system. Oakland County license restoration lawyer Paul J. Tafelski of Michigan Defense Law ( ) discusses how medical suspensions work in Michigan, and how drivers can pursue a Hardship Appeal to regain limited driving privileges.

A medical suspension occurs when the Michigan Secretary of State (SOS) determines that a physical or mental health condition may make a person unsafe to drive. This can come as a shock, especially if a person's own doctor believes they are capable of driving safely. According to Oakland County license restoration lawyer Paul J. Tafelski, the SOS can override a doctor's opinion and suspend a driver's license based on its own internal process and administrative rules.“A medical suspension is not just a medical matter; it is an administrative and legal challenge,” Tafelski says.

At Michigan Defense Law, Tafelski helps clients understand what triggers a medical suspension and how to respond. The SOS may receive information about a driver's health from a physician, a police officer, or even a concerned family member using Form OC-88. Once the SOS is alerted, the driver is often required to attend a Driver Assessment Reexamination. During this in-person review, the state evaluates whether the driver should keep, lose, or face restrictions on their license. Oakland County license restoration lawyer Paul J. Tafelski explains that this is a formal legal process, not an informal check-up, and preparation is critical.

A key part of the reexamination is the Physician's Statement of Examination (Form DI-4P). This document is completed by the driver's doctor and must include detailed information about the diagnosis, treatment plan, and the doctor's opinion on the driver's ability to operate a vehicle. According to Tafelski, one of the most common reasons licenses are suspended is vague or incomplete information on this form.“The SOS analyst reviewing your case is not a doctor. They are a state employee tasked with applying the law to reduce public safety risks,” Tafelski says, stressing the importance of language that clearly shows the condition is under control and does not impair driving ability.

Even when a doctor certifies a patient is fit to drive, the SOS may still issue a suspension. If this happens, the driver has the option to file a Hardship Appeal in their local Circuit Court. This legal process asks a judge to restore limited driving privileges, usually for essential needs such as employment, school, or medical appointments. Paul J. Tafelski guides clients through each step of this process-from filing a civil lawsuit against the Secretary of State to serving the proper legal documents to meeting strict filing deadlines.

The Hardship Appeal is not an opportunity to argue that the original decision was wrong; rather, it focuses on the impact of the suspension on the person's life. Tafelski says this is why the initial reexamination is so important. Judges rely heavily on the record created during the reexamination, and in many cases, new evidence cannot be introduced later.“This is your first and best opportunity to build a favorable record,” Tafelski explains.

Medical conditions that frequently trigger suspensions include seizure disorders, diabetic episodes, cardiovascular problems, vision loss, and cognitive impairments. However, if these conditions are well-managed and the driver can safely operate a vehicle, they may still qualify for a restricted license. Tafelski emphasizes that the doctor's wording on the DI-4P form must be direct and strong, using language such as:“The patient's condition is stable and well-controlled with the prescribed treatment plan. In my professional medical opinion, the patient has the physical and mental ability to safely operate a motor vehicle without restrictions.”

For Oakland County drivers, Tafelski also explains that not all license suspensions can be appealed through the Hardship process. This remedy applies only to suspensions, which are time-limited, not to revocations, which are indefinite. In cases of revocation, drivers may need to wait one to five years before reapplying for a license.

There are other appeal options-such as administrative or legal appeals-but these are more limited. An administrative appeal only reviews the existing record and does not allow new evidence. A legal appeal challenges whether the SOS followed the correct legal process. A Hardship Appeal, by contrast, gives the court discretion to weigh personal circumstances and grant a restricted license, even if the original SOS decision was procedurally correct.

Paul J. Tafelski advises drivers not to navigate this process alone. A legal misstep-such as missing a deadline, filing in the wrong court, or submitting incomplete medical evidence-can end a case before it ever gets heard. Tafelski and the team at Michigan Defense Law work closely with clients and their doctors to ensure that every detail of the process is handled properly.

Drivers who lose their licenses for medical reasons don't have to accept the suspension without question. With the right preparation and legal strategy, it is possible to present a strong case and ask the court for limited driving privileges. Oakland County license restoration lawyer Paul J. Tafelski offers guidance through this challenging process, helping drivers take the right steps to get back on the road.

