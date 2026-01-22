Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Economy Records Fastest GDP Growth In Two Years


2026-01-22 03:04:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Real gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter of 2025 showed that the economy grew at an annual rate of 4.4 percent, marking the fastest growth in two years, according to a report released on Thursday by the US Department of Commerce.
According to data issued by the Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis, GDP growth exceeded expectations of 3.3 percent in the third quarter, which covered July, August and September.
The report also showed that real GDP "rose at an annual rate of 3.8 percent in the second quarter," following a contraction of 0.6 percent in GDP in the first quarter.
Taken together, the three readings indicate that the US economy "grew at an annual rate of 2.5 percent during the first three quarters of 2025." (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

