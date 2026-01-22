403
Kuwait Reaffirms Strategic Partnership With Bahrain At Joint Cmte. Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait reaffirmed the depth of its strategic partnership with Bahrain and its commitment to strengthening bilateral and Gulf cooperation during the 12th session of the Kuwait-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee.
This came in a speech delivered by the head of the Kuwaiti delegation, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Al-Yahya.
Minister Al-Yahya expressed appreciation for the invitation extended by Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, thanking the Bahraini leadership and people for the warm reception and generous hospitality.
He stressed that the meeting is held in line with the directives of the wise leadership of both nations, expressing hope that the committee's outcomes would further enhance bilateral cooperation across various fields.
Minister Al-Yahya also praised the efforts of members of the preparatory committee for their diligent work in organizing the session, noting that their efforts reflect the shared determination of both countries to advance cooperation toward a sustainable strategic partnership.
He underlined that this approach stems from the guidance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.
Furthermore, he commended Bahrain's presidency of the current session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), lauding its pivotal role in promoting joint Gulf action.
The Kuwaiti minister also congratulated Bahrain on the start of its membership in the UN Security Council for the 2026-2027 term, expressing pride in Bahrain's constructive role in addressing regional and international issues.
He emphasized that Kuwait-Bahrain relations go beyond traditional bilateral cooperation, representing a deeply rooted strategic vision based on long-standing solidarity and shared political will.
In light of regional and global challenges, Minister Al-Yahya stressed the importance of strengthening Gulf integration and joint action as the optimal response.
On security, he highlighted the need to enhance defense and security cooperation, intensify coordination in combating terrorism and extremism, and reinforce consultation mechanisms, affirming that the security of Kuwait and Bahrain is indivisible.
Economically, he noted tangible progress in bilateral cooperation, particularly in investment, trade and finance.
Joint investments have grown in sectors such as banking, real estate, tourism, transport and hospitality, while bilateral trade has recorded notable growth, reflecting the shared commitment to economic integration, he added.
Minister Al-Yahya thanked Dr. Al Zayani and members of the Joint Higher Committee for their efforts in ensuring the success of the session. (end)
