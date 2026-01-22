Bangladesh Will Not Go To India For T20 World Cup, Says Cricket Board

Bangladesh will not travel to India to play in next month's T20 World Cup, its cricket board said on Thursday, effectively ruling the country out of the tournament.

"Our only demand is to play the World Cup -- but not in India," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam Bulbul told reporters.

The refusal came a day after cricket's governing body rejected Bangladesh's plea to play its games in Sri Lanka instead.

"There is no scope for changing our decision," said Asif Nazrul, an adviser for youth and sports issues in Bangladesh's interim government.

The T20 World Cup begins on February 7, with Bangladesh scheduled to play their four group matches in the Indian cities of Kolkata and Mumbai.

The row between the neighbouring nations erupted on January 3 when the Indian cricket board ordered the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

Mustafizur's removal from the IPL followed online outrage by right-wing Indian Hindus who invoked alleged attacks on a fellow community in Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

Dhaka maintains that Indian media had exaggerated the scale of the violence.

The sport's global governing body said on Wednesday it had "engaged with the BCB in sustained and constructive dialogue" to ensure Bangladesh could participate in the tournament, but added that those efforts had been "rebuffed."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said "independent security assessments, comprehensive venue-level security plans and formal assurances from the host authorities" found there was "no credible or verifiable threat to the safety" of the Bangladesh team.

However, Nazrul said Bangladesh's security concerns "did not arise from speculation or theoretical analysis".

"They arose from a real incident -- where one of our country's top players was forced to bow to extremists, and the Indian cricket board asked him to leave India," he said.

There are wider issues for India, which is preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games that are seen as a stepping stone for its ambitions to host the 2036 Olympics.

"Bangladesh is a cricket-loving nation. If a country of nearly 200 million people misses the World Cup, the ICC will lose a huge audience," the BCB's Bulbul said.

"Cricket is entering the Olympics in 2028, Brisbane in 2032, India is bidding for 2036. Excluding a major cricket-loving country like Bangladesh would be a failure."