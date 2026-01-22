Indian Expats In UAE Upset Over Indigo's Plan To Halt Lone Dubaibhubaneswar Flight

Members of the Odia diaspora in the UAE have expressed concern over plans by IndiGo Airlines to discontinue its direct Dubai–Bhubaneswar flight - the only non-stop air link between the Gulf and Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha in eastern India.

The thrice-weekly service, which operates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, is likely to be withdrawn from late March, according to booking information currently available on IndiGo's website. Online reservations for the route are not being accepted beyond the end of the month, prompting anxiety among frequent flyers, families and business travellers who depend on the direct connection.

Khaleej Times has reached out to Indigo Airlines seeking clarification on the status of the Dubai–Bhubaneswar route and the reasons behind the apparent suspension of bookings beyond March. The airline's response is awaited.

Odisha, formerly known as Orissa, is known for its rich tribal cultures and its many ancient Hindu temples. For the Odia community in the UAE, the Dubai connection has served as a crucial lifeline, cutting travel time and avoiding multiple transits through other Indian cities.

Amiya Kumar Mishra, president of Odisha Samaj UAE, told Khaleej Times that the possible suspension has come as a blow to the community, particularly given the long struggle that preceded the launch of the service.

“It took us seven to eight years of sustained efforts and follow-ups before the direct flight finally became a reality in May 2023,” Mishra said.“It was launched with great fanfare and raised huge expectations among the diaspora. The prospect of it being discontinued now is deeply disappointing and will affect families, professionals and businesses alike."

The Dubai–Bhubaneswar flight was flagged off from Biju Patnaik International Airport on May 15, 2023, and was widely hailed as a milestone in Odisha's international aviation push.

The inaugural flight carried 170 passengers, including Odisha delegates, officials from key state institutions and sportspersons

Dubai-based media professional Sudhashree Dash, who flew to Bhubaneswar on the same route on Wednesday (January 21), said the proposed stoppage did not reflect ground realities.

“I travelled on this flight, and it was completely packed, and that's usually the case,” Dash told Khaleej Times from Bhubaneswar.“That's why it's surprising that they are stopping it. There is clear demand for this route.”

Mishra echoed the sentiment, saying the service is typically sold out well in advance. He added that a similar situation had emerged last year when bookings for the route disappeared from the system beyond September.

“We had to raise the issue repeatedly before the service was allowed to continue.”

He said the Dubai–Bhubaneswar flight serves more than 40,000 Odias residing across the UAE and provides onward connectivity to other GCC countries, Europe, and beyond, given Dubai's role as a major global aviation hub.

Connectivity has already been reduced following last month's discontinuation of another direct service between Abu Dhabi and Bhubaneswar, which also operated three times a week. Its withdrawal has particularly affected passengers based in Abu Dhabi and neighbouring areas.

The issue has also drawn political attention in Odisha, with the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) urging the state government to intervene to safeguard tourism, trade and international connectivity.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty on Wednesday said the proposed withdrawal would directly affect the Odia community in the UAE.

“The discontinuation of the direct flight will affect the mobility and connectivity of over 40,000 Odias living in the UAE and weaken an important international link for the state,” Mohanty said, calling for engagement with the airline to ensure continuity of the service.

Odisha Samaj UAE has also written to the state's chief secretary, urging immediate intervention to prevent the withdrawal of the service.