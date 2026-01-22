Oscars Announces Nominations In New Category For 2026

The Academy Awards have introduced a brand new category this year - their first in over two decades. On Thursday, actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman announced nominations for Casting, a new category for the 2026 Academy Awards. It brings the total number of competitive Oscar categories to 24.

The first ever nominees in this category are:

Recommended For You

Nina Gold for“Hamnet”

Jennifer Venditti for“Marty Supreme,”

Cassandra Kulukundis for“One Battle After Another”

Gabriel Domingues for“The Secret Agent”

Francine Maisler for“Sinners”

The award was announced by the Academy in February 2024, to be presented for the first time at the 98th ceremony in 2026. It is the first new Oscar category introduced since Best Animated Feature Film in 2001.

The nominees were determined by the Casting Directors Branch within the Academy, which was established in 2013 and totaled nearly 160 members at the time of the award's announcement.

The Academy Awards added makeup and hairstyling as a category in 1982. They will also introduce a brand-new award for stunt design in 2028.