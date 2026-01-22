403
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Denmark Enters Final Contract For New Barracks
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MT Højgaard Holding's business unit MT Højgaard Denmark and PensionDanmark were awarded a Public Private Partnership contract on 2 December 2025 for financing, design, establishment and building operation of accommodation buildings for the Danish Defence, cf. company announcement no. 21/2025. After the expiry of the voluntary standstill period, the final agreement with a contract value of around DKK 2.6 billion was entered into today.
Further information:
CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.
