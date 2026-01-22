Swiss Film 'Late Shift' Dropped From Oscar Nomination List
-
Deutsch
de
Schweizer Film“Heldin” nicht auf die Liste der Oscar-Nominierungen
Original
Read more: Schweizer Film“Heldin” nicht auf die Liste der Oscar-Nominier
The nominations in the various Oscar categories were announced in Hollywood on Thursday.
Movies from France (A Simple Accident), Brazil (The Secret Agent), Norway (Sentimental Value), Spain (Sirât) and Tunisia (The Voice of Hind Rajab) are still in the running.
The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026.More More Culture Swiss film 'Late Shift' put forward for Oscar
This content was published on Aug 13, 2025 Late Shift [Heldin], a film by about overworked nurses, is Switzerland's candidate for the Best International Feature Film award at the Oscars next year.Read more: Swiss film 'Late Shift' put forward for
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment