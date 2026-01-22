Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Film 'Late Shift' Dropped From Oscar Nomination List

2026-01-22 02:12:44
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss film Late Shift (Heldin) by Petra Volpe has failed to make the final cut for the Oscar nomination list in the Best International Film category. This content was published on January 22, 2026 - 15:36 1 minute Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Schweizer Film"Heldin" nicht auf die Liste der Oscar-Nominierungen

The nominations in the various Oscar categories were announced in Hollywood on Thursday.

Movies from France (A Simple Accident), Brazil (The Secret Agent), Norway (Sentimental Value), Spain (Sirât) and Tunisia (The Voice of Hind Rajab) are still in the running.

The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026.

Swissinfo

