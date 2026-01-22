Pride Holdings Group / Key word(s): Financial

Pride Holdings Group Announces 10-Year Lease of Stonewall Newtown Australia, With Major Refurbishments Underway and Opening Set for Early 2026

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - January 22, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Pride Holdings Group (OTC: PHSE) today announced it has secured a 10-year lease of Stonewall Newtown, marking an exciting new chapter for the iconic LGBTQ+ venue and the Group's continued expansion within Sydney's hospitality and nightlife sector. The lease was facilitated by Craig Bell, who negotiated the long-term agreement enabling Pride Holdings Group to revitalize and relaunch the venue while preserving its deep cultural and community significance. As part of the relaunch, major refurbishments and upgrades are already underway, including improvements to entertainment spaces, facilities, sound and lighting, and accessibility. The redevelopment aims to elevate the guest experience while honoring the venue's legacy as a safe and welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community. The newly revitalized Stonewall Newtown is planned to open in early January 2026, ushering in a fresh era of entertainment, inclusivity, and community-driven programming. “Great to keep the international expansion of Pride Holdings Group moving along. This is our 3rd expansion into Australia and Asia in the past 4 months, and we look to further strengthen our position as the preeminent LGBTQ+ company in Australia. As we continue to develop our brands in this region of the World, we will look to open more locations around Australia, New Zealand and Asia in 2026 and beyond,” said Mike Barrett, CEO of Pride Holdings Group. About Pride Holdings Group PRIDE Holdings Group (OTC: PHSE) is the premier LGBTQ+ hospitality and cultural rollup. Through the acquisition of high-value properties, launching tech-enabled membership platforms, and creating new revenue channels through agency services, PRIDE Holdings is setting the global standard for inclusive hospitality while delivering sustainable growth to shareholders. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this release, and on the current expectations of Pride Holdings Group. These forward- looking statements must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Pride Holdings Group. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside the control of Pride Holdings Group and are difficult to predict. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Pride Holdings Group believe to be reasonable but that may not prove to be accurate. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Pride Holdings Group undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Media Relations

