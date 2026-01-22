Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bafin Reduces SREP Capital Requirements (P2R) For Flatexdegiro Group By 25 Basis Points To 2.50%


2026-01-22 02:11:29
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BaFin reduces SREP capital requirements (P2R) for flatexDEGIRO Group by 25 basis points to 2.50%
22.01.2026 / 14:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BaFin reduces SREP capital requirements (P2R) for flatexDEGIRO Group by 25 basis points to 2.50%

The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) notified flatexDEGIRO that it reduces the bank-specific capital requirements for the flatexDEGIRO SE Group specified in the regular Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) by 25 basis points from 2.75 percent to 2.50 percent.

The SREP capital requirements of flatexDEGIRO Bank SE remained unchanged at 1.25 percent.

Media contact:

Achim Schreck Phone +49 (0) 69 450001 1700
Head of IR & Corporate Communications ...

Laura Hecker Phone +49 (0) 160 3064 404
Director of Investor Relations ...

flatexDEGIRO SE (, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK)

Serving more than 3.5 million customers in 16 countries, flatexDEGIRO's aspiration is to be the leading European investment platform for building wealth. The company holds assets under custody of some € 90 billion and processed in 2025 more than 75 million securities transactions for its customers.

Through three brokerage platforms – DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides trading access to around 50 stock exchanges in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region as well as to over-the-counter direct trading. Its customers are active and well-informed traders who trade without investment advice. With ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also serves highly active traders.

Brokerage and banking business related to securities trading are handled by flatexDEGIRO Bank SE, a subsidiary with a full banking license. flatexDEGIRO uses proprietary technology with very high availability along the entire value chain and thus sets standards in platform and service quality.

22.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO SE
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2263988

End of News EQS News Service

2263988 22.01.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN22012026004691010666ID1110637939



EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search