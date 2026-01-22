Bringing Public Company Assets On-Chain: AGORACOM and tZERO Partner on Regulated Tokenization Framework

tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

New Collaboration Brings Compliant Real-World Asset Tokenization to Small- and Mid-Cap Public Companies NEW YORK, NY - January 22, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - AGORACOM RWA DBX AGORACOM tZERO Group, Inc. This collaboration brings together AGORACOM's issuer origination and asset-curation platform with tZERO's regulated financial markets and tokenization infrastructure, creating a structured pathway for public companies to evaluate and implement asset-level tokenization within established regulatory frameworks. Under the collaboration, tZERO will provide the regulated infrastructure and tokenization services supporting qualifying offerings, including digital securities issuance, trading, settlement, and on-chain custody, while AGORACOM RWA DBX will focus on issuer engagement, asset analysis, and investor communications. “One of the challenges the tokenization space has been dealing with is attacking the historically illiquid, niche and opaque asset classes first. Public companies and their real-world asset bases - supported by existing disclosure market analysis and investor understanding – solve that issue. And public companies need tokenization models that align with existing disclosure, governance, and regulatory requirements,” said Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer at tZERO.“This partnership is designed to extend familiar capital markets principles into tokenization form, allowing issuers to evaluate tokenization of assets, intellectual property and revenue streams as a structured, compliant financing tool to unlock liquidity and raise non-dilutive capital.” “This partnership is about giving small- and mid-cap public companies better options,” said George Tsiolis, Founder of AGORACOM.“By combining AGORACOM's issuer expertise with tZERO's institutional-grade, regulated infrastructure, we are establishing a credible and execution-ready framework for asset tokenization that sophisticated investors, funds, and family offices around the world can trust.” The initiative is already gaining momentum. AGORACOM has signed its first RWA letter of intent with a public company and announced ecosystem partnerships with Dubai Blockchain Center, BlockRidge, and Pegasus Fintech. tZERO operates one of the most comprehensive regulated digital securities platforms in the U.S. and is one of a few firms approved for on-chain custody of digital securities within a regulated broker-dealer framework. Its infrastructure supports issuance, secondary trading, settlement, and custody of tokenized securities across multiple asset classes. AGORACOM RWA DBX is focused on enabling tokenization of operating assets held by public companies subject to ongoing disclosure and regulatory oversight, including assets such as natural resources, specialty materials, energy technologies, intellectual property, and fintech platforms. Together, AGORACOM and tZERO aim to provide public issuers with an additional, compliant financing pathway designed to complement existing public market structures while maintaining transparency, governance, and institutional standards. AGORACOM Contact:

George Tsiolis, Founder

... tZERO Media Contact:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

... About AGORACOM RWA DBX AGORACOM RWA DBX is a Dubai-based consulting agency that is focused on helping small and mid-cap public companies unlock growth capital by tokenizing real-world assets held in subsidiaries. Working with a network of leading independent legal, financial, and technical partners from around the world, the firm provides a fully coordinated process from structure and compliance to token issuance and listing on exchanges that reach primary and secondary markets. The tokenization program is designed to offer non-dilutive financing alternatives that preserve equity structure, increase asset liquidity, and open new access to global capital. AGORACOM RWA DBX does not provide virtual-asset services in or from the Emirate of Dubai and this announcement is not an offer to the public. By focusing on listed issuers in North America that are fully regulated and audited by multiple securities regulators, AGORACOM RWA DBX is creating a brand new asset class in Real World Asset Tokenization that provides investors around the world with access to growth assets of emerging public companies that are fully verifiable and conservatively projected to be a $10 billion market by 2030, with the entire RWA market projected to reach $16 trillion. This new asset class represents a significant alternative for growth investors to current RWA Tokens which are largely limited to sovereign treasuries, mega real estate projects, stock of mega cap issuers and non-compliant or opaque tokens. AGORACOM RWA DBX collaborates with AGORACOM, the pioneer of online investor relations and a digital marketing platform with a 27-year track record of serving 500 public companies and 9,000,000 investors. Learn more at About tZERO tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website. About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck. About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck. Forward-Looking Statements by tZero This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. View the original release on

