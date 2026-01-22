NHAI, Konkan Railway Sign Mou To Boost Integrated Infrastructure Development

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen integrated infrastructure development through closer institutional cooperation.

The agreement was signed at NHAI headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav and senior officials from both organisations.

The umbrella MoU establishes a framework for collaboration aimed at optimising resources and leveraging the complementary technical capabilities of the two agencies to support infrastructure growth and improve national connectivity.

Under the agreement, NHAI and KRCL will jointly identify, plan and pursue areas of mutual interest, with a focus on coordinated road and rail infrastructure development, particularly in complex and challenging terrains.

Key areas of cooperation include the integrated planning of national highway and railway assets such as rail-cum-road bridges, tunnels, multimodal logistics parks, inter-modal hubs, grade separators at highway–rail intersections, and the development of common utility corridors where feasible.

The partnership is intended to improve efficiency, safety and economic outcomes through integrated solutions.

The MoU also enables NHAI to draw upon KRCL's experience in executing projects in difficult geographical conditions.

This includes technical support for design review and proof-checking, safety assessments for complex bridge and tunnel projects, slope stabilisation works, and safety and quality audits of existing tunnels and protective structures.

Training programmes for NHAI personnel at KRCL's training institute are also envisaged.

In addition, both organisations will share technical expertise and best practices in project management, engineering design, construction methodologies, management of geological challenges and environmental safeguards.

The agreement provides for collaborative research and development in innovative construction materials and techniques, as well as project-specific consultancy services.

The MoU further outlines cooperation in the joint identification and potential utilisation of surplus or underutilised land parcels along national highways and the Konkan Railway corridor for commercial development, logistics facilities and related infrastructure.

Efforts will also focus on improving freight and passenger movement through integrated first-mile and last-mile connectivity, enhanced road–rail integration, and exploration of dedicated freight corridor linkages.

The partnership includes collaboration on the adoption of advanced technologies and digital solutions for project monitoring, traffic and asset management, smart infrastructure systems and data sharing to improve planning and operational efficiency.

To oversee implementation, a Joint Working Group comprising representatives from NHAI and KRCL will be constituted to identify specific projects, undertake feasibility studies, develop proposals, monitor progress and address operational issues. The MoU will remain valid for an initial period of five years.

(KNN Bureau)

