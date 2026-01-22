Miningnewsbreaks Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) Applauds Section 232 Proclamation On Critical Minerals Supply Chains

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Canamera Energy Metals (CSE: EMET) welcomed President Trump's Jan. 14, 2026, proclamation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act directing U.S. federal agencies to negotiate agreements to secure domestic and allied supply chains for processed critical minerals and derivative products, including rare earth elements. The Company said the proclamation follows a Section 232 investigation that found the United States is 100% net-import reliant for 12 critical minerals and at least 50% net-import reliant for another 29, concluding that current import levels threaten U.S. national security. Canamera said the action underscores the need for new mine supply from allied jurisdictions and expanded processing capacity, aligning with its strategy to advance rare earth exploration projects in the United States, Canada, and Brazil, including its Turvolândia and São Sepé projects.

To view the full press release, visit

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth and critical metals exploration company building a portfolio of district-scale opportunities across the Americas. The Company's asset base includes the Mantle project in British Columbia, the Garrow rare earth elements project in Northern Ontario, the Schryburt Lake rare earth and niobium project in Ontario, the Iron Hills critical and rare earth project in Colorado, USA, and the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, applying geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high- conviction, first-mover exploration targets.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to EMETF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN