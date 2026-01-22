Crown Prince Meets With Indonesia President In Davos

Davos, Jan. 22 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met with Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday.Discussions during the meeting, held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, covered the deep-rooted ties between the two countries.Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.

